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What karate taught Hamilton about handling bullies in F1

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What karate taught Hamilton about handling bullies in F1

Lewis Hamilton has spoken candidly about being bullied during his childhood and early racing career, revealing that karate provided him with the tools to channel his energy constructively. The seven-time world champion told media that martial arts taught him discipline, confidence, and how to use his strength in positive rather than destructive ways. The admission offers a rare glimpse into the formative experiences that shaped one of Formula 1's most successful and outspoken drivers, now preparing for his first season at Ferrari.

Hamilton grew up with what he describes as enormous amounts of energy, bouncing around his childhood home and climbing trees. Karate became an essential outlet. Without it, he suggests, the environment he grew up in might have led him down a different path entirely. The discipline stayed with him as he progressed into motorsport, where the bullying continued.

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Confronting bullies at the circuit

"Karate has always been an important part of my life. I learned enormous discipline through it," Hamilton said. "As a child I was a normal boy with an incredible amount of energy. I bounced around the house, climbed trees, and had to get that energy out somewhere. Otherwise I might have chosen the wrong path in the environment I grew up in."

When Hamilton entered karting, the bullying followed him. He has spoken previously about being one of the few Black drivers in a predominantly white sport, facing hostility both subtle and overt. Karate, he says, gave him the self-awareness to respond without resorting to aggression. "When I came to the circuit, there were bullies there too. Karate helped me understand myself better and discover the strength within myself. Because of that, I learned to use that strength in a positive way, instead of for something negative."

Beyond the racetrack

Asked whether drivers and Formula 1 should speak more often about topics beyond racing, Hamilton did not hesitate. "Yes, probably. It's better and more important to talk about more than just sport," he said. The response is consistent with his approach in recent years, during which he has used his platform to address issues ranging from racial justice to mental health and environmental activism.

Hamilton's willingness to discuss personal struggles stands in contrast to the traditional image of the stoic, emotionally guarded racing driver. His remarks about bullying and martial arts reveal formative experiences that shaped not only his resilience on track but his broader worldview. As he embarks on a new chapter with Ferrari, the narrative around Hamilton continues to extend well beyond lap times and podium finishes. The person behind the helmet, forged in part by childhood adversity and the discipline required to overcome it, remains as compelling as the driver himself.

 

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Team
Points
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Mercedes
379
2
Ferrari
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McLaren
220
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Alpine F1
64
6
Racing Bulls
63
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Haas F1
21
8
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9
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Driver profile

GB Lewis Hamilton 44
  • Team Ferrari
  • Points 3,680
  • Podiums 137
  • Grand Prix 241
  • Country United Kingdom
  • Date of b. Jan 7 1985 (41)
  • Place of b. Tewin, United Kingdom
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.74 m
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