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Prince Bernhard reveals what made him cry at Zandvoort

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Prince Bernhard reveals what made him cry at Zandvoort

Prince Bernhard of the Netherlands admits mixed emotions as the Dutch Grand Prix prepares to leave the calendar after its final running on 23 August. Bernhard, a key figure in restoring Zandvoort to the schedule in 2021, told Formule 1 Magazine that he was moved to tears the first time he saw a Formula 1 truck arrive at the circuit, a moment that validated years of lobbying to bring the sport back to the dunes.

The Dutch royal's role in securing the race's return has rarely been publicised outside the Netherlands, but his influence extended from direct talks with Formula One Management to persuading sceptics within the paddock. Zandvoort's five-year stint coincided with Max Verstappen's ascent to championship dominance, a timing that made the event commercially viable but also set a natural endpoint once Verstappen's drawing power could no longer guarantee a sellout.

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"When I first saw an F1 truck enter the grounds, I had tears in my eyes," Bernhard said. "I have an enormous passion for this sport. The first time I saw a Formula 1 car testing on the circuit is also a moment I will never forget."

Pride outweighs regret for Bernhard

Bernhard accepts the race is ending but frames it as a success rather than a failure. "On one hand it is a shame the adventure stops, but on the other I am incredibly proud," he said. "We can close this adventure at its peak. I think it is good the way it is going now. Nothing is forever."

That pragmatism reflects the commercial reality behind the race's departure. Zandvoort secured its slot on the back of Verstappen's popularity in the Netherlands, delivering full grandstands and a carnival atmosphere even when the Red Bull driver did not win. Verstappen took three victories from five attempts, finishing second in both 2024 and 2025, behind Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri respectively. He stood on the podium in all five editions.

Verstappen himself singled out his 2021 victory as his standout memory. "The wins obviously, but also the party with the public and everything in orange," he said. "My best memory is the first win in 2021. It was the first real home race since Zandvoort returned to the calendar and I was in the middle of a title fight. To win that race was fantastic. The first time always stays with you."

Marko's curious reversal sealed the deal

Bernhard previously described the behind-the-scenes manoeuvring that brought the race to fruition, including an unexpected contribution from former Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko. During a site visit by Formula One Management, including Chloe Targett-Adams, then Global Director of Race Promotion, Marko initially warned Bernhard off the project.

"Marko first said to me: 'Bernhard, you are really crazy if you want to do this. Never start it,'" Bernhard recalled. "Then I pointed out the woman we were talking to. He immediately walked up to her and said: 'This is exactly the circuit that should be on the calendar.' I found that brilliant. First he tried to convince me not to do it, but when he noticed how enthusiastic I was, he apparently wanted to convince her as well."

The anecdote captures the mixture of personal relationships and commercial calculation that underpins calendar negotiations in modern Formula 1. Zandvoort succeeded where other legacy circuits struggled, but its departure after five years suggests the sport's appetite for nostalgia has limits when the anchor driver's career winds down. Bernhard's mission delivered what he promised, and he is walking away on his own terms.

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