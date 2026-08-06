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Audi set to extend Hülkenberg deal, blocking Sainz move

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Audi set to extend Hülkenberg deal, blocking Sainz move

Nico Hülkenberg is in advanced discussions with Audi over a two-year contract extension, according to Formula 1 journalist Marc Limacher. The German's current deal expires at the end of 2026, but the manufacturer appears determined to retain him as a cornerstone of its factory project. For Carlos Sainz, who has been linked with Audi as a potential escape route from Williams, the news represents a significant setback in his efforts to secure a competitive seat for 2027.

Limacher reports that negotiations between Hülkenberg and Audi are progressing positively, with both parties keen to extend their partnership. The 37-year-old has impressed the German manufacturer not only with his race pace but with the quality of his technical feedback during a critical development phase. Audi's decision to prioritise continuity over marquee names suggests the team values stability as it builds towards full factory integration.

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Sainz had emerged as a leading candidate for the Audi seat in recent months, with speculation intensifying after his move to Williams for 2025 was widely viewed as a stopgap. The Spaniard's preference has always been to land at a works team with upward trajectory, and Audi represented one of the few realistic opportunities on the grid. If Hülkenberg's extension is confirmed, that door closes.

Why Audi is backing experience over star power

Hülkenberg's value to Audi extends beyond Sunday performance. The German brings 220 race starts of experience and a reputation as one of the grid's most technically astute drivers. During a period in which Audi is finalising its power unit integration and refining its operational structure, that institutional knowledge is proving difficult to replace.

The decision also reflects Audi's cautious approach to its F1 entry. Rather than gambling on a high-profile signing who may demand immediate results, the team appears content to build around a driver who understands the long game. Hülkenberg has publicly stated his belief in the project, and his willingness to commit for two more seasons underlines that confidence.

Sainz's focus shifts to Aston Martin

With the Audi route apparently blocked, Sainz's attention is increasingly turning towards Aston Martin. The Silverstone-based team represents the most plausible vacancy for 2027, contingent on Fernando Alonso's decision regarding his future. The two-time champion, who will turn 46 during the 2027 season, has given no firm indication of when he intends to retire, but speculation persists that his current contract may be his last.

Sainz is understood to be highly rated by Aston Martin's leadership, and his profile fits the team's ambitions. A proven race winner with consistent form across multiple teams, the Spaniard offers both performance and marketability. However, the timing remains uncertain. Alonso has repeatedly stated he will race as long as he remains competitive, and Aston Martin is unlikely to force the issue prematurely.

The broader 2027 driver market

Hülkenberg's likely extension is another piece in a 2027 driver market that is beginning to take shape earlier than usual. With several seats already secured and Audi now leaning towards continuity, the options for drivers seeking upgrades or stability are narrowing. Sainz's situation is emblematic of a wider squeeze affecting multiple experienced drivers as teams opt for continuity over change.

For Hülkenberg, the extension would represent a remarkable late-career resurgence. After years in the wilderness following his departure from Renault, the German has rebuilt his reputation with consistent performances at Haas and now Audi. A deal through 2028 would take him past his 40th birthday and cement his status as one of the sport's great survivors. For Sainz, the wait for clarity continues, with Aston Martin now the primary focus of his long-term planning.

F1 News Carlos Sainz Jr Nico Hülkenberg Williams Audi

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Pos
Team
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Mercedes
379
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McLaren
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4
Red Bull Racing
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5
Alpine F1
64
6
Racing Bulls
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7
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8
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9
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Date
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Spain
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Bahrain
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Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
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Shanghai International Circuit
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Circuit Suzuka
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Bahrain International Circuit
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Jeddah Street Circuit
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Hungaroring
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Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
26 - Jun 28
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Driver profile

ES Carlos Sainz jr 55
  • Team Williams
  • Points 1,343
  • Podiums 29
  • Grand Prix 241
  • Country ES
  • Date of b. Sep 1 1994 (31)
  • Place of b. Madrid, ES
  • Weight 66 kg
  • Length 1.78 m
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Williams
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