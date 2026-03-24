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Ralf Schumacher Calls for Legal Action Against Colapinto Fans Who Threatened Ocon

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Ralf Schumacher Calls for Legal Action Against Colapinto Fans Who Threatened Ocon

The behaviour of a section of Franco Colapinto's fanbase during and after the Chinese Grand Prix has drawn sharp criticism from former Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher. Esteban Ocon received death threats after an on-track incident with the Alpine driver, and Schumacher thinks the time for polite condemnation has passed. 

What Happened in China 

Ocon and Colapinto tangled during the race in Shanghai two weeks ago. The contact ended badly, Ocon received a time penalty, and the Frenchman immediately apologised after the race. That should have been the end of the story on track. Off it, things escalated in a way that has become a pattern with Colapinto's most extreme supporters. Argentine fans flooded social media with hate messages and threats directed at Ocon, to the point where Colapinto's own management team felt the need to release a public statement asking supporters to behave normally.

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Schumacher: Sad and Shameful 

Ralf Schumacher addressed the situation directly on the Backstage Boxengasse podcast. "I find it quite sad and shameful, to be honest. I really can't say anything positive about it. I've always associated Argentina with emotion." He was not without sympathy for the country overall. "I only knew Norberto Fontana personally. He was the only one I spent more time with back in the day. Some people still remember him. I always saw them as an incredibly warm and friendly people. When I was in Argentina for Formula 1 in the past, I didn't experience anything this extreme." 

The online environment around Colapinto, however, is a different matter. "But around Colapinto, at least on the internet, it doesn't matter who stands in his way in any form or who is critical of him, because they will be insulted or threatened in the most horrible ways." 

Should There Be Legal Consequences? 

Schumacher stopped short of calling for a ban on the fans involved, but he did suggest that the sport needs to look at the legal options available. "It doesn't affect me much personally, it goes over my head. But I have to be honest and say it's a shame and it has no place in this sport. Maybe they should look at that. I hope they will." 

He went further: "Maybe it's time to look at whether legal steps can be taken against these kinds of people. Violence or inciting violence over the internet, I think there is no place for that anywhere in the world." 

It is not a new problem in Formula 1. Drivers across the grid have dealt with toxic online abuse for years. The difference with Colapinto's situation is the scale and the directness of some of the threats. Whether Formula 1 or the individual teams take any action remains to be seen, but Schumacher's call for legal accountability reflects a growing frustration across the paddock.

F1 News Esteban Ocon Ralf Schumacher Franco Colapinto Haas Alpine

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FR Esteban Ocon 31
  • Team Haas F1
  • Points 484
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  • Country FR
  • Date of b. Sep 17 1996 (29)
  • Place of b. Évreux, FR
  • Weight 66 kg
  • Length 1.86 m
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