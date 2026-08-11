Ferrari team principal Frédéric Vasseur has dismissed external calls to establish a clear number one driver, arguing that the internal competition between Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton is actively strengthening the team. Where Leclerc dominated his seven-time world champion teammate in 2025, the balance of power has shifted significantly this season, with Hamilton now leading the Monegasque by 31 points heading into the summer break. For Vasseur, that parity is not a problem to be managed but an asset to be leveraged.

The contrast with last season is stark. Leclerc outqualified Hamilton in nineteen sessions and finished ahead in twenty races, accumulating 242 points to Hamilton's 156. The dynamic suggested Ferrari had signed a fading champion. But 2026 has told a different story. Hamilton has found his rhythm, matching Leclerc in both qualifying and race trim, while the Monegasque has dropped points through reliability issues. The result is a genuine intra-team battle, one that Vasseur believes is driving both drivers to extract more from themselves and the car.

The comparison effect across the grid

Speaking to Auto Hebdo, Vasseur framed the Ferrari dynamic within a broader grid context. "Part of the performance always comes from the internal comparison between drivers. You see that with us, but also at McLaren and Mercedes. At Red Bull, it's less the case, although that has other reasons," he said. The reference to Red Bull is pointed. Max Verstappen has been the unambiguous team leader there for years, rendering internal comparison largely irrelevant. At Ferrari, McLaren, and Mercedes, the picture is more fluid.

"At Mercedes, McLaren, and Ferrari you see the same pattern: one week one driver is faster, and the next week it flips. That's part of racing," Vasseur explained. He sees this volatility not as inconsistency but as evidence of two drivers operating at the limit, each capable of finding something the other cannot on a given weekend. Where one driver might have an edge in tyre management, the other might extract more in qualifying. The result is continuous pressure to improve.

Rivalry within boundaries

Vasseur was careful to qualify his support for internal competition. The rivalry remains constructive only as long as both drivers prioritise the team. "They must respect the team and behave correctly, just as we respect them. I see that they work well together, but at the same time they also constantly push each other to be better," he said. The balance is delicate. Ferrari has recent memory of internal friction derailing championship campaigns, most notably the Vettel-Leclerc flashpoint at Monza in 2019.

For now, Vasseur sees no such tension. Both drivers are contributing to car development, both are performing at a high level, and neither has publicly questioned the other's role. Hamilton's resurgence has validated Ferrari's decision to sign him, while Leclerc's consistency, reliability issues aside, has demonstrated he remains the long-term cornerstone of the project. The absence of a designated number one reflects Vasseur's belief that the team gains more from competition than it loses in potential strategic clarity.

Ferrari extracts the benefit

Vasseur argued that the competitive dynamic produces tangible gains throughout a race weekend. "They give everything they have every lap. Even during free practice, they mainly want to be faster than their teammate. That internal battle ensures they push each other to a higher level. Ferrari ultimately reaps the rewards," he said. The implication is that Ferrari's development direction benefits from having two reference points, each capable of exposing different characteristics of the car.

Whether that philosophy continues to serve Ferrari will depend on how the championship develops. If the constructors' title comes down to team orders, Vasseur may face pressure to intervene. For now, with Hamilton ahead in the standings and both drivers capable of winning, the team principal is content to let the rivalry run. Ferrari's performance this season suggests the approach is working.