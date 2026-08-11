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How Red Bull's worst season in years unlocked a crucial advantage

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How Red Bull's worst season in years unlocked a crucial advantage

Red Bull are set to gain valuable development resources for the second half of the season after their slide to fourth in the constructors' championship triggered a revision of their wind tunnel and CFD allocations. Max Verstappen's winless opening half, combined with the team's struggle to compete with Mercedes, Ferrari and McLaren, has inadvertently handed them more aerodynamic development time under F1's sliding scale system. The shift comes at a moment when the reigning champions are searching for answers to their performance deficit, though whether they can capitalise on the opportunity remains uncertain.

Verstappen expressed frustration multiple times during the opening races as Red Bull failed to deliver a single victory. The team introduced several upgrade packages in response, yet found themselves trailing the frontrunners by a margin not seen since the early stages of their recent dominance. Their fourth-place standing represents a dramatic reversal from the end of 2025, when they finished second in the championship and operated under tighter development restrictions.

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How the sliding scale system works

The FIA introduced its Aerodynamic Testing Restrictions (ATR) system several years ago to prevent runaway performance gaps between teams. Under the regulations, the best-performing team receives just 70 percent of the baseline wind tunnel and CFD allocation, while the team finishing last is granted 115 percent. The system recalibrates twice per season: the first period runs from January through June, based on the previous year's final constructors' standings, while the second period adjusts according to the championship order on 1 July.

Following the Austrian Grand Prix, the FIA recalculated the allocations for the July-to-December window. Red Bull's drop from second to fourth in the standings lifted their allowance from 80 percent of the baseline to 85 percent. McLaren, despite winning the 2025 title, also gained a modest increase due to a dip in form. Mercedes emerge as the clear losers in the reshuffle, facing a reduction in their development time after climbing the order. Alpine and newcomer Cadillac, languishing near the bottom, benefit from the maximum allowances designed to help struggling outfits close the gap.

Strategic implications for Milton Keynes

The question now is whether Red Bull can convert the extra wind tunnel hours into tangible performance gains. The team has already committed significant resources to in-season development, rolling out multiple aerodynamic packages in a bid to recover lost ground. Those updates have yielded limited success, leaving technical director Pierre Waché and his staff searching for a more fundamental solution.

Red Bull's approach may pivot towards 2027 rather than extracting every possible tenth from the current regulations cycle. With the next generation of technical rules approaching, teams face a strategic choice: double down on salvaging this season or redirect resources towards a clean-sheet design for the future. The additional wind tunnel time offers flexibility, but it also arrives at a point when diminishing returns from the current car concept may already be setting in.

Mercedes, conversely, will need to extract more from less. Their reduction in development time comes as they fight for podium positions and race wins, a scenario that places additional pressure on their simulation tools and correlation processes. For Red Bull, the regulatory silver lining does little to ease the immediate frustration, but it provides a measure of breathing space in a season that has, so far, defied their expectations.

F1 News Red Bull Racing

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World Championship standings 2026

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
379
2
Ferrari
307
3
McLaren
220
4
Red Bull Racing
177
5
Alpine F1
64
6
Racing Bulls
63
7
Haas F1
21
8
Audi
12
9
Williams
11
10
Aston Martin
1
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Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
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Spain
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Bahrain
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Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco
Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
26 - Jun 28
Austria
Red Bull Ring
3 - Jul 5
United Kingdom
Silverstone
17 - Jul 19
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
24 - Jul 26
Hungary
Hungaroring
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
26 - Jun 28
Austria Red Bull Ring
3 - Jul 5
United Kingdom Silverstone
17 - Jul 19
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
24 - Jul 26
Hungary Hungaroring
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