Fernando Alonso turned heads in Monaco this week, not for his driving at the circuit but behind the wheel of his Lamborghini Sian FKP 37, a hypercar limited to just 63 coupés worldwide. The two-time world champion was filmed cruising through the principality in the dark blue machine, which carries his iconic race number 14 on the licence plate and forms part of a car collection estimated to be worth around £32 million. For a driver who built his reputation on precision and performance, Alonso's taste in road cars reflects the same uncompromising standards he applies on track.

Hybrid rarity with 819 horsepower

Social media footage shows the Lamborghini pausing behind a scooter at a pedestrian crossing before the 6.5-litre V12 engine roars under a viaduct, prompting onlookers to pull out their phones. The Sian FKP 37, unveiled in 2019 as Lamborghini's first hybrid production model, forgoes conventional batteries in favour of supercapacitors, a technical choice that aligns with the Italian brand's focus on weight distribution and instant power delivery. Combined output stands at 819 horsepower, propelling the car from zero to 62 mph in 2.8 seconds and on to a top speed exceeding 220 mph.

Alonso has been photographed with the same vehicle earlier this year, confirming his ownership of one of the most exclusive machines in modern automotive production. Lamborghini sold all 63 coupés and 19 roadsters before the official reveal, with an original price tag of approximately £3.3 million. Current market valuations exceed £5 million, reflecting the model's scarcity and the brand's hybrid debut status.

One of F1's most valuable private collections

The Sian sits alongside a Pagani Zonda Roadster Diamante Verde, a Mercedes CLK GTR, a Ferrari F40, and the latest Aston Martin DBX S in Alonso's garage. The collection, valued at around £32 million, ranks among the most exclusive in Formula 1, a category that includes enthusiasts like Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel. Where Hamilton gravitates towards modern hypercars and custom builds, Alonso's portfolio skews towards limited-run Italian exotics and homologation rarities, machines defined by engineering ambition rather than outright practicality.

The CLK GTR, for instance, was built to satisfy race homologation requirements and remains one of the most valuable Mercedes ever produced. The Zonda Diamante Verde, finished in a custom green carbon weave, is a one-of-one commission. The choices suggest a collector who values technical provenance and rarity over brand diversity. For Alonso, who has driven for Renault, McLaren, Ferrari, and now Aston Martin across a 22-season career, the cars he owns privately tell a story separate from the ones he races, anchored in personal taste rather than contractual obligation.

Monaco remains Alonso's off-season base

Monaco has long served as Alonso's home away from the F1 paddock, a tax-efficient haven for drivers but also a stage for automotive display. The principality's tight streets and tunnels amplify exhaust notes and turn routine drives into public exhibitions, whether intended or not. Alonso's appearance in the Sian underscores his continued presence in the enclave during the off-season, as he prepares for his 23rd campaign with Aston Martin in 2026. The team has secured Adrian Newey as technical managing partner, a coup that raises expectations for Alonso's twilight years in the sport and may finally deliver the competitive machinery the Spaniard has sought since leaving Ferrari in 2014.