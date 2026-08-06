Helmut Marko received an eight-million-euro severance package from Red Bull Racing when he left the team at the end of 2025, according to German publication F1-Insider. The payment came with a strict confidentiality clause designed to prevent the long-serving advisor from speaking publicly about the team's internal power struggles, a move that marks the final severance of founder Dietrich Mateschitz's legacy within the organisation.

Marko announced his departure as a retirement decision at the time, but F1-Insider claims the exit was anything but voluntary. The Austrian, who served as Mateschitz's most trusted lieutenant for decades and remained one of the last guardians of the late founder's vision, was reportedly pushed out by Red Bull's new leadership under CEO Oliver Mintzlaff.

The scale of the payout suggests Red Bull's parent company was prepared to pay handsomely to ensure Marko's silence. For a corporate structure that prides itself on efficiency and brand discipline, an eight-figure settlement to silence a former advisor signals just how sensitive the internal dynamics had become.

New guard clears out Mateschitz loyalist

F1-Insider reports that Red Bull's corporate leadership decided to retire Marko at the end of 2025, but that the former advisor negotiated a substantial exit package in return. The eight-million-euro sum was paid to ensure Marko would remain quiet about the internal developments that followed Mateschitz's death in 2022.

Mateschitz's management philosophy at Red Bull was built on open internal debate and tolerance for dissent, a culture that allowed figures like Marko and team principal Christian Horner considerable autonomy. That culture appears to have been dismantled under Mintzlaff, who has centralised control and imposed a more traditional corporate structure.

Shortly after Mateschitz's death, Marko spoke openly about a power struggle within the organisation. For years, observers assumed the conflict was primarily between Horner and the Austrian division of Red Bull, centred around the Racing Bulls junior team and the Spielberg headquarters. F1-Insider now suggests the real battle was fought at the highest level of the parent company, with Marko representing the old guard.

Confidentiality clause extends until end of 2026

Marko has continued to appear in interviews with Austrian outlets such as OE24 and Krone Zeitung since his departure, but his comments have been notably restrained. F1-Insider attributes this to the termination agreement, which includes a confidentiality clause preventing him from discussing Red Bull's internal situation or his successor until the end of 2026.

When asked recently about who would replace him, Marko declined to comment. According to F1-Insider, that reticence was not a personal choice but a contractual obligation. The clause effectively muzzles one of the most outspoken figures in Formula 1, a man who spent decades shaping Red Bull's driver programme and strategic direction.

What the payout reveals about Red Bull's transition

The reported eight-million-euro settlement underscores the depth of the cultural shift at Red Bull. Marko was not simply a senior advisor; he was the architect of the driver academy that produced Sebastian Vettel, Max Verstappen, and a generation of junior talent. His departure removes the last direct link to Mateschitz's vision for the racing operation.

Red Bull's willingness to pay such a sum to ensure his silence suggests the internal dynamics of the past few years, potentially including the handling of the Christian Horner investigation in early 2024 and the fallout from Adrian Newey's departure, remain highly sensitive. For a company that thrives on projecting unity and dominance, the cost of keeping those details private was evidently worth the expense.

Marko's enforced silence runs until the end of 2026, by which point Red Bull's current leadership will have consolidated control and the Mateschitz era will be firmly consigned to history. Whether Marko will speak out once the clause expires remains to be seen, but the very existence of such a lucrative agreement suggests there is a story Red Bull would prefer remains untold.