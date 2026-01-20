The 2026 Formula 1 season will see one of the most intriguing driver pairings on the grid at the newly rebranded Audi factory team. Nico Hülkenberg, the veteran German, will be joined by the highly-rated Brazilian rookie Gabriel Bortoleto. While the team prepares for its first official campaign as a full manufacturer entry, Hülkenberg has already seen enough of his young teammate to make a bold prediction. He believes Bortoleto is a "machine" who possesses the raw talent to become a future world champion.

A Rookie with Remarkable Consistency

Hülkenberg’s praise for the 20-year-old Brazilian is rooted in Bortoleto’s incredible ability to deliver consistent lap times with minimal errors. The veteran driver compared Bortoleto to a "printer that never runs out of ink," noting that his teammate's ability to repeat high-performance laps is truly astounding for someone so early in their career. This assessment echoes the sentiments of Max Verstappen, who previously identified Bortoleto and Andrea Kimi Antonelli as the standout "raw talents" among the new generation of drivers.

The 2025 season was a landmark year for rookies, with the likes of Bearman, Hadjar, and Antonelli all making their mark. However, Hülkenberg believes that Bortoleto’s methodical approach and technical feedback make him uniquely suited for the challenges of leading a new manufacturer project. As Audi takes over the Sauber operations, having two drivers who can provide accurate and consistent data will be vital for the development of their first independent power unit and chassis.

Navigating the 2026 Revolution

For both Hülkenberg and Bortoleto, the 2026 season represents a massive leap into the unknown. The drastic changes to the engine, aerodynamics, and chassis regulations mean that the entire field will be starting from zero. Audi’s ambition is to challenge the established giants like McLaren, Mercedes, and Ferrari, and the team is banking on this mix of experience and youthful speed to bridge the gap.

Bortoleto enters the season with the weight of a nation on his shoulders, as Brazil looks for its next great F1 hero. With Hülkenberg’s mentorship and the backing of the Audi factory, the stage is set for the young rookie to prove that he is indeed the "talent of the future" that his teammate describes. The chemistry between the two drivers will be a key factor in how quickly Audi can climb the standings in their debut year.