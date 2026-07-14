Gabriel Bortoleto has acknowledged his friendship with Max Verstappen will inevitably change once the two drivers compete for a world championship. The Audi driver, who calls Verstappen one of his closest friends in the paddock, believes their relationship thrives because they are not currently fighting for the same results. Bortoleto, 21, is completing his first full season in Formula 1 and has already delivered Audi's best result to date with eighth place at Silverstone.

Speaking to Automoto, Bortoleto described the dynamic between the pair as mutually supportive, but with a clear expiration date if the competitive stakes shift. "Max is really a friend of mine," he said. "We're not currently fighting for the same results, so there's room for that friendship. We meet outside the circuit for dinner or drinks, and he's always ready to give me advice. If we ever fight for a world title together, that will undoubtedly change, but right now he's helping me enormously."

Alonso's lesson: never give up

Verstappen is not the only established star in Bortoleto's corner. Fernando Alonso, who guided Bortoleto into Formula 1 through his management company, remains a key figure in the Brazilian's development. While Alonso competes for Aston Martin, his mentorship extends beyond race weekends. "Fernando is at a different stage of his life than Max, but as a mentor he's fantastic," Bortoleto said. "The most important lesson I've learned from him? Never give up. He shows that every race weekend by always extracting the maximum from himself and the car."

Alonso's influence on young drivers has become a recurring theme in recent seasons, with the Spaniard balancing his competitive instincts with a willingness to share hard-earned wisdom. Bortoleto's career trajectory mirrors that of other Alonso protégés who have benefited from the two-time champion's strategic insight and mental resilience.

Binotto the key to Audi's ambitions

Bortoleto also reserved praise for Audi team principal Mattia Binotto, describing the Italian as the right leader to elevate the German manufacturer into championship contention. Binotto, who joined Audi after a turbulent departure from Ferrari, has been tasked with building a competitive operation from the foundations of the former Sauber team. "Mattia is a fantastic leader," Bortoleto said. "He's honest, lives for his work, and knows how to make everyone around him better, both professionally and personally. He sets the bar incredibly high. When you see how hard he works, no one can afford to fall behind. I'm convinced he will eventually lead Audi to victories."

Binotto's appointment was viewed as a statement of intent by Audi, signalling a long-term commitment to competing at the front of the grid. The team's progress has been gradual but measurable, with Silverstone marking a breakthrough moment for both Bortoleto and the project as a whole.

Title fight within five years

Bortoleto made no attempt to downplay his own ambitions. Asked where he sees himself in five years, the Brazilian was unequivocal. "I work every day to be ready for a title fight, and I hope that chance comes as soon as possible," he said. "I'm someone who likes to study, keep developing, and always work harder. In five years? I want to be competing for the world championship."

Whether that timeline aligns with Audi's trajectory remains to be seen, but Bortoleto's confidence reflects the mentality instilled by both Verstappen and Alonso. His acknowledgment that friendships will shift when the stakes rise suggests a pragmatic understanding of Formula 1's ruthless competitive environment. For now, he benefits from access to two of the sport's most accomplished drivers. If his own development continues, those relationships may soon be tested under very different circumstances.