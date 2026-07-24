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Why Bortoleto says Verstappen isn't being slowed by 2026 rules

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Why Bortoleto says Verstappen isn't being slowed by 2026 rules

Gabriel Bortoleto has pushed back against a growing narrative that Formula 1's new regulations are slowing elite drivers like Max Verstappen, arguing that the evidence simply does not support the claim. Speaking to international media in Hungary, the Audi driver and close friend of Verstappen insisted the Dutchman, alongside other top performers, remains as competitive as ever despite a frustrating 2025 season.

Verstappen has endured a difficult campaign by his own standards. The four-time world champion has struggled with his Red Bull package and openly criticised the current regulations, at one point suggesting he might walk away from the sport if changes were not made. That frustration has fuelled a theory in some quarters that the rules favour emerging talents like Andrea Kimi Antonelli over established stars.

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Bortoleto challenges the narrative

Bortoleto, who has developed a strong rapport with Verstappen, rejected the premise outright. "Do you see Max being slow? Do you see a seven-time world champion being slow? Do you see Leclerc being slow?" the Brazilian asked. "I don't see that. I see them still being very competitive."

His point is straightforward: the grid hierarchy has not inverted. Verstappen continues to extract performance from a car widely regarded as underperforming. Charles Leclerc remains a frontrunner when Ferrari give him the tools. Lewis Hamilton, now in his second season with Ferrari, has arguably improved on his 2024 form. The idea that the regulations have neutered elite talent does not hold up under scrutiny.

Performance under pressure

Bortoleto went further, citing Hamilton's resurgence and Lando Norris's continued pace when reliability allows. "Max is still performing at an incredibly high level and putting that car at the front time and again," he said. "Lando, the reigning world champion, is still fast when his car doesn't let him down. That's just the reality."

The Audi driver's defence of Verstappen and his peers carries weight precisely because it avoids hyperbole. He is not claiming Verstappen is unaffected by machinery limitations, but rather that talent remains the differentiating factor. Slow drivers from last season have not suddenly become fast, and fast drivers have not become slow.

The broader context

Bortoleto's comments arrive at a moment when Verstappen's future has been the subject of intense speculation. The Dutchman's public complaints about the regulations and his car's form have prompted questions about his commitment beyond 2026. Yet his on-track performances suggest little has changed in terms of raw ability. Red Bull's struggles are mechanical and strategic, not driver-related.

The narrative Bortoleto is challenging speaks to a wider anxiety in Formula 1 circles about whether the sport's regulatory philosophy is undermining driver skill. Bortoleto's view is that the answer remains no. "In the end, it's still just racing," he said. For Verstappen, that may be cold comfort in a season defined by underperformance relative to expectation, but it does suggest the fundamentals of his talent remain intact.

F1 News Max Verstappen Gabriel Bortoleto Red Bull Racing Audi

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Pos
Team
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Mercedes
358
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Ferrari
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McLaren
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Alpine F1
64
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58
7
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21
8
Williams
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9
Audi
10
10
Aston Martin
1
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Spain
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Bahrain
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Australia
Albert Park
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China
Shanghai International Circuit
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Japan
Circuit Suzuka
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Silverstone
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Belgium
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Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
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Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
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United States of America Miami International Autodrome
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Austria Red Bull Ring
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NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 3,521
  • Podiums 129
  • Grand Prix 242
  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
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Red Bull Racing
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