Nico Hülkenberg has expressed strong confidence in Audi’s Formula 1 project, saying the progress behind the scenes is better than many people realise. The German driver believes the foundations being laid ahead of Audi’s official entry in 2026 are solid, structured and moving in the right direction. According to Hülkenberg, the transformation of Sauber into a full Audi works team is already delivering tangible improvements. 

Hülkenberg joined Sauber during a challenging phase, but he insists the long-term picture is far more encouraging than recent results might suggest. 

“You Can Feel Things Are Moving Forward” 

Speaking to Auto Motor und Sport, Hülkenberg shared his perspective on the current situation. “The progress is very good,” he said. “You can feel that things are moving forward.” 

He explained that change inside a Formula 1 team rarely shows immediately on the stopwatch. “A lot of work happens behind the scenes before it becomes visible on track.” 

According to Hülkenberg, Audi’s involvement has brought clarity. “There is a clear plan now. Everyone knows where we are going.” 

Building a Factory Team Takes Time 

Hülkenberg stressed that expectations must remain realistic. “Becoming a works team does not happen overnight.”

He pointed to investments in infrastructure, personnel and processes. “Those are not things fans see during a race weekend.” 

The German driver said the difference compared to previous seasons is noticeable. “There is more structure. More direction.” 

Confidence in the 2026 Reset 

Like many teams, Audi are targeting the 2026 regulation change as a key opportunity. Hülkenberg believes the timing works in their favour. “Everyone starts again, but not everyone prepares the same way.” 

He said Audi’s early commitment is important. “They are taking this very seriously.” 

Hülkenberg highlighted Audi’s technical pedigree. “They know how to build winning projects in motorsport.” 

Learning Through Difficult Phases 

While Sauber’s recent performances have been inconsistent, Hülkenberg does not see that as a negative. “These phases are part of the process.” 

He explained that understanding weaknesses now helps later. “You learn where the gaps are.” 

Hülkenberg said the team’s response matters more than results. “What counts is how you react internally.” 

A Long-Term View 

Hülkenberg made it clear that his belief is not based on optimism alone. “I see the work every day.” 

He praised the people involved. “There are very capable engineers and managers coming in.” 

For Hülkenberg, the project is about patience. “You cannot rush this.” 

As Audi continue their preparations for 2026, Hülkenberg’s confidence offers reassurance that the groundwork is being laid carefully. Results may still fluctuate in the short term, but from the driver’s seat, the direction is clear. The progress, he insists, is real. 

