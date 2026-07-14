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Ex-Verstappen teammate Albon's surprising choice for F1 GOAT

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Ex-Verstappen teammate Albon's surprising choice for F1 GOAT

Alexander Albon has declared Michael Schumacher the greatest Formula 1 driver of all time, choosing the seven-time world champion over Lewis Hamilton in a knockout-format debate. The Williams driver eliminated his former Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen in the semi-finals, a choice that reveals how deeply Schumacher's legacy shaped Albon's own racing identity despite competing directly against the current generation's dominant force.

Albon has raced wheel-to-wheel with five world champions during his F1 career: Hamilton, Fernando Alonso, Sebastian Vettel, Kimi Räikkönen, and Verstappen. Yet none of his contemporaries earned his vote. In a video produced by P1, Albon worked through a World Cup-style bracket featuring a final four of Hamilton, Ayrton Senna, Schumacher, and Verstappen. He advanced Hamilton past Senna and Schumacher past Verstappen, setting up a final between the sport's two seven-time champions.

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Childhood allegiance outweighs trackside experience

Albon selected Schumacher without hesitation, despite Hamilton's superior win tally. The rationale was personal rather than statistical. "I've always been enormously fascinated by Michael Schumacher. He was my absolute childhood idol," Albon explained. "My father decorated my entire bedroom in Ferrari style. Red walls, red carpet, a red alarm clock, red sheets. Everything revolved around Schumacher."

The decision carries weight precisely because Albon shared a garage with Verstappen at Red Bull Racing across the 2019 and 2020 seasons, a period in which the Dutchman was already establishing himself as a generational talent. To witness Verstappen's racecraft up close and still choose a driver from a previous era underscores Schumacher's enduring influence on the current grid. Albon's loyalty to his childhood hero outweighed the data he gathered firsthand.

Hamilton chasing Schumacher's Ferrari legacy

The timing of Albon's verdict adds a layer of intrigue. Hamilton succeeded Schumacher at Mercedes years ago, inheriting the infrastructure the German helped build. Now at Ferrari, Hamilton is attempting to replicate Schumacher's most celebrated achievement: delivering a world championship to Maranello after a prolonged drought. Schumacher ended Ferrari's 21-year title wait in 2000, launching a period of dominance that reshaped F1's competitive landscape. Ferrari has now waited nearly two decades since Räikkönen's 2007 title, and Hamilton's task mirrors the challenge Schumacher once mastered.

Albon had previously suggested Hamilton would extract significant advantage from the 2026 regulation changes. That assessment appears sound. After nine race weekends, Hamilton sits third in the championship, trailing leader Kimi Antonelli by just 32 points. If the Briton can sustain that form and eventually claim an eighth title in red, he may yet surpass the man Albon still considers untouchable. For now, at least one member of the current grid remains unconvinced that the sport's greatest driver is still racing.

F1 News Max Verstappen Alexander Albon Michael Schumacher Williams Red Bull Racing

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  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
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