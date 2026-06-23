James Vowles has declared his confidence that Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon will remain with Williams through 2027, even as the Grove team struggles through a disappointing start to the current season. The Williams team principal told Motorsport.com that both drivers are fully invested in the project and have shown no indication of seeking opportunities elsewhere, despite the FW48's struggles with excess weight and insufficient downforce.

Williams climbed to fifth in the constructors' championship last year, but the 2025 campaign has delivered a sharp reversal. The car has failed to replicate that progress, leaving both drivers fighting outside the points more often than not. For Sainz, who joined from Ferrari with high expectations, the adjustment has been particularly stark.

Vowles attributes the stability to a policy of radical transparency. He says he has kept both drivers informed of every problem and every attempted solution from day one, a strategy designed to build trust rather than manage expectations through selective information.

Trust built on transparency, not promises

"Alex and Carlos place enormous value on honesty and transparency, just as I do," Vowles explained. "We've had constant open conversations about the problems we've seen and the steps we're taking to resolve them. They know exactly where we stand, both in the difficult moments and the positive ones. That's why we've built a bond of trust. If they ever considered other options, they'd discuss it directly with me. Right now, both have made it clear they see their future at Williams."

The approach is a calculated gamble. Vowles is betting that candidness about the team's shortcomings will keep two high-calibre drivers on board longer than half-truths and delayed accountability would. So far, he believes it is working. The team has scored points in Miami, Montreal and Monaco, results Vowles points to as evidence the car has latent potential waiting to be unlocked.

Updates in the pipeline, top team threat acknowledged

Williams is preparing a series of upgrades aimed at reducing the FW48's weight and improving its competitiveness in the coming races. Vowles conceded that the current performance falls short of what was expected after last season's progress, but maintains the team is on track to address the core issues.

He also acknowledged the reality of the driver market. "Every driver on the grid would be crazy not to seriously consider an opportunity with a top team. That's the reality of Formula 1," Vowles said. Still, he insists neither Sainz nor Albon has given him reason to worry.

"Carlos and Alex have invested a lot of time and energy into this project. They want to make Williams their team and they have a role here that is unique in the paddock," he added. "My job is to show them we can quickly compete again for podiums and, in time, for victories."

The long game in Grove

Vowles' optimism hinges on Williams delivering meaningful performance gains before either driver begins seriously entertaining alternatives. Sainz signed a multi-year deal knowing the team was in transition, but patience has limits, especially for a driver who spent four seasons challenging for wins at Ferrari. Albon, meanwhile, has anchored the team through its rebuild and could command interest from midfield rivals if Williams fails to deliver on its roadmap.

For now, Vowles is counting on the strength of personal relationships and the promise of a project both drivers helped shape. Whether that will be enough depends on how quickly Williams can turn development intent into lap time