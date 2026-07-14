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Where to Watch the Belgian GP This Weekend

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Where to Watch the Belgian GP This Weekend

The Formula 1 season resumes this weekend at Spa-Francorchamps, where teams and drivers will contest the Belgian Grand Prix on one of the sport's most storied circuits. The race marks the penultimate round before the summer break, and unlike the previous outing at Silverstone, the traditional weekend format returns without a sprint event.

After a weekend off, the championship reconvenes in the Belgian Ardennes, where unpredictable weather has historically turned sessions upside down. Teams will need to keep one eye on the forecast throughout the weekend, as rain has disrupted proceedings at Spa in recent years, often reshaping the competitive order.

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With no sprint race scheduled, the weekend follows the conventional three-practice structure. Free Practice 1 and 2 take place on Friday, followed by a third session on Saturday morning ahead of qualifying in the afternoon. The grand prix itself is set for Sunday at 15:00 local time, though weather could yet intervene.

Full weekend timetable

Friday 17 July: First practice runs from 13:30 to 14:30, with second practice scheduled from 17:00 to 18:00. Saturday 18 July sees third practice from 12:30 to 13:30, before qualifying begins at 16:00. The Belgian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 19 July at 15:00. All times are Central European Time.

Broadcast rights and viewing options

International viewers can access the Belgian Grand Prix through F1 TV Pro, the championship's global streaming service, which offers full coverage of all sessions with pre- and post-race analysis. Regional broadcasters vary by territory, with most markets now served by subscription-based platforms following the sport's shift away from free-to-air coverage in many regions.

In Belgium, the race has traditionally been shown on public broadcaster VRT, which has aired the home event without charge. That arrangement has in the past provided an alternative for viewers in neighbouring countries, though rights holders have increasingly moved to enforce geographic restrictions. Earlier this season, similar broadcast access via German network RTL was blocked for viewers outside Germany following intervention by the commercial rights holder.

Stakes before the break

Spa represents the final opportunity for teams to bank points before the summer shutdown, with only the Hungarian Grand Prix following next weekend. The circuit's high-speed layout and elevation changes make it one of the most challenging venues on the calendar, rewarding aerodynamic efficiency and driver bravery in equal measure.

The 7.004-kilometre lap, the longest on the current schedule, amplifies the impact of setup choices and weather calls. With championship positions still fluid in several categories, the Belgian weekend could prove decisive heading into the mid-season break.

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