James Vowles has moved to end speculation over the futures of Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon at Williams, insisting both drivers remain fully committed to the team's long-term project despite a difficult campaign that saw the Grove-based outfit drop from fifth to eighth in the constructors' championship. The team principal's comments come as Williams grapples with technical setbacks on the FW48 and faces renewed scrutiny over whether it can retain top-line talent during a rebuild.

Williams endured a sobering regression this season after a promising 2024. The new technical regulations exposed weaknesses in the FW48 package, and the team's development trajectory faltered at a critical moment. For Sainz, who joined from Ferrari with the expectation of leading a resurgence, and Albon, who has anchored the project since 2023, the drop in form raised inevitable questions about their appetite for a multi-year rebuild.

Vowles, however, framed the setback as a test of the team's new culture rather than a repeat of past failures. "For me and the leadership, it's enormously important to show that this is no longer the old Williams," he said. "In the past, a difficult winter would mean we fell definitively behind. Now we want to prove we can react quickly and continue raising our performance level."

Infrastructure over results, according to Vowles

The Williams boss argued that both drivers understand the difference between short-term pain and structural progress. "Drivers don't just look at a place in Q3," Vowles said. "They want to see the right infrastructure in place to solve problems as soon as they appear. We're taking steps in the right direction, though we also know we're not finished."

That infrastructure drive has been visible. Williams has recruited experienced personnel from McLaren, Mercedes, and Alpine over the past 12 months, strengthening its technical and operational backbone. The team is also expanding its driver academy, with British talent Luke Browning and Dutch prospect Laurens van Hoepen both under close observation. Van Hoepen, in particular, impressed during a test session in Hungary and is now firmly in contention for a formal academy slot.

No concern over driver commitment

When pressed on whether Sainz or Albon might reconsider their positions, Vowles was unequivocal. "Talk to Alex or Carlos yourself," he said. "They want to be part of this project, and that says everything. My job is to make sure that feeling stays."

The confidence is notable given Sainz's status as a race winner with options elsewhere and Albon's proven ability to extract performance from difficult machinery. Both have multi-year contracts, but modern F1 deals are rarely watertight when performance collapses. Vowles' public assurance suggests internal conversations have been more stable than the external narrative might suggest.

Williams banking on long-term vision

Williams is asking its drivers to believe in a timeline that extends well beyond the current regulatory cycle. The team's 2025 struggles have underlined how far it still sits from the front of the grid, but Vowles is gambling that visible investment and cultural change will outweigh immediate results. The recruitment push, academy expansion, and retention of both Sainz and Albon point to a team that believes it can close the gap without sacrificing continuity.

Whether that patience holds depends on how quickly Williams can translate investment into laptime. The 2026 season, with new power unit regulations, offers a reset opportunity. For now, Vowles is staking his credibility on the claim that both his drivers see the same long game he does.