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Villeneuve Opens Up on Schumacher: "We Never Really Got Along"

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Villeneuve Opens Up on Schumacher: "We Never Really Got Along"

Jacques Villeneuve and Michael Schumacher had one of the most dramatic title fights in Formula 1 history. The 1997 season finale in Jerez ended with Schumacher driving into Villeneuve and being stripped of the championship. What Villeneuve has now revealed is that beyond the track battles, the two men had almost no relationship at all. 

Never Any Real Contact 

Villeneuve was candid on the Beyond The Grid podcast. "We could never really get on. It's strange, because in all those years in F1, we never really had any social contact. And he was my biggest rival, which is a bit odd." The two drivers shared the grid from 1996 to 2006. Eleven seasons. Over a decade of racing side by side, and not a real conversation to show for it. 

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Even the famous embrace after Jerez, which many took as a sign of mutual respect, does not tell the full story according to Villeneuve. The rivalry was real. The friendship was not. 

The Ferrari Connection 

Villeneuve has a theory about why they never clicked, and it goes back to his father. Gilles Villeneuve was one of Enzo Ferrari's most beloved drivers and a legend in Italy long before Jacques ever raced in Formula 1. Schumacher was Ferrari's man. Jacques was Williams. But in the eyes of the Italian public, the Villeneuve name still belonged to Ferrari, and that created a complicated dynamic. "I'm not sure, but maybe we couldn't get on because the Villeneuve name was still connected to Ferrari. Maybe that had an effect on him. Because in Italy you had fans who supported him and Ferrari, and fans who also supported me. And that made it all a bit unbalanced." 

There was also something more personal. Schumacher was accustomed to opponents who showed caution. Villeneuve never did. "He knew it didn't affect me. That I wasn't impressed or afraid of him. I don't think he was used to that. That's why the battles I had with him didn't always go his way, because I simply held my ground. The same when I was at BAR. There was something there, I don't know if it was respect or uncertainty about what would happen, but he knew I'd just fight him. And that was that." 

F1 News Michael Schumacher Jacques Villeneuve

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Driver profile

DE Michael Schumacher 7
  • Team Mercedes
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  • Country DE
  • Date of b. Jan 3 1969 (57)
  • Place of b. Hürth, DE
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 1.74 m
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