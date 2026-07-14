Audi F1 team principal Mattia Binotto has set 2030 as the target year for his manufacturer to challenge for the world championship, outlining a phased approach that prioritises organisational growth over short-term results. Speaking to Motorsport, the Italian emphasised that the next two seasons will focus on infrastructure rather than standings, with 2028 identified as a crucial intermediate milestone before the German brand expects to compete at the front.

After nine races, Audi sits ninth in the constructors' championship with six points, all scored by Gabriel Bortoleto. Nico Hülkenberg has yet to open his account, though the team has demonstrated a competitive chassis with multiple Q3 appearances. For Binotto, these early flashes of pace validate the foundation, even as he cautions against judging the project on immediate classification.

"Our goal lies much further ahead than 2026 and 2027. We want a team in 2030 that can fight for the world title," Binotto told Motorsport. "Along the way, there will be important milestones. I expect us to make a significant step forward around 2028."

Organisational build takes priority over points

Binotto's timeline reflects a calculated gamble: sacrifice near-term competitiveness to construct the underlying structure required for sustained success. The former Ferrari technical director is explicit about not being judged solely on lap times in 2026 or 2027, arguing that the visible trackside operation is only a fraction of the project.

"For me, 2026 and 2027 are primarily years in which we lay the foundation. I look much more at the growth of the organisation," he explained. "At the circuit you see just over a hundred employees, but behind the scenes around 1,400 people work daily on the chassis and engine. The team at the track is merely the cherry on top, but first you have to bake the cake."

Power unit deficit acknowledged, chassis praised

Binotto is forthright about where Audi's deficit lies. The chassis has impressed in corners, but the power unit continues to leak time on straights, a pattern visible again at Silverstone. The engine development, undertaken entirely in-house from scratch, was always going to be the longer arc of this project.

"That we are still behind with the power unit does not surprise me," Binotto admitted. "We started later and are building all the knowledge and expertise completely from zero. That is a long-term project, but I am convinced that within a few seasons we will have an engine at the top level."

On the chassis side, the Audi chief is markedly more satisfied. "I am very pleased with that. We are now seeing the first results of work that began several years ago. What this team has already achieved gives me great confidence. Other teams also acknowledge that our car is particularly strong in corners. What we lose on the straights, we largely win back there. That proves we have the right people in-house to ultimately build a winning team."

Career stakes for Binotto and Bortoleto

The timeline carries risk for both architect and driver. Binotto's reputation, rebuilt after his Ferrari departure, depends on Audi's trajectory aligning with these public benchmarks. If 2028 does not yield the promised step, the scrutiny will intensify. For Bortoleto, carrying the team's entire points tally through the opening stretch, the pressure is to prove he belongs in the conversation when Audi does eventually challenge. Hülkenberg's pointless start, meanwhile, poses questions about whether the German veteran can adapt quickly enough to contribute to the project's pivotal middle years.

Binotto's strategy is a rejection of the quick-fix culture that has undone several manufacturer entries. Whether patience from Audi's board and the F1 public extends to 2030 will depend on whether those intermediate milestones are met. The next three years will determine if this is a realistic roadmap or an overambitious gamble.