Fernando Alonso has warned that this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix will once again expose the fundamental flaws in Formula 1's 2026 regulations, with energy management at Spa-Francorchamps set to become an extreme challenge. The two-time world champion told PlanetF1 that drivers will be forced to complete an entire sector without any electric assistance, leaving them with less power than a Formula 2 car.

The 2026 power units rely on electric power for nearly half their output, making energy deployment more critical than ever. Circuits with long straights and limited heavy braking zones, such as Silverstone and Spa, struggle to provide adequate energy recovery opportunities. Alonso's comments underscore a growing concern that the sport's push towards electrification has created unintended competitive distortions on certain layouts.

Strategic dilemma at Spa

Alonso outlined the stark choices drivers face around the 7-kilometre Belgian circuit. Deploy too early, and the lap falls apart. Save too much, and rivals disappear up the road in the opening sequence.

"Silverstone and Spa demand an enormous amount from the energy supply. You cannot use full electric assistance on every straight", Alonso explained. "If you deploy everything from turn one to turn five at Spa, it's over for the rest of the lap."

The Aston Martin driver described the optimal approach as counterintuitive. Drivers must conserve energy through the fast opening section to ensure they have deployment available between turn fourteen and the Bus Stop chicane. The trade-off is brutal: the entire second sector, including the sweeping Pouhon and the plunge through Stavelot, must be completed on combustion power alone.

Less power than Formula 2

The comparison Alonso drew to the feeder series is particularly striking. Formula 2 cars produce around 620 horsepower from a turbocharged V6. When electric deployment is exhausted, the 2026 Formula 1 power units, stripped of their electrical contribution, fall below that threshold.

"Once the electric assistance drops away, we have significantly less power this year than last season. In fact, at that moment we have even less power than a Formula 2 car", Alonso said. "That makes it an enormous challenge for the drivers."

FIA already working on 2027 fixes

Alonso's remarks align with concerns voiced earlier this season. Lewis Hamilton flagged potential energy management issues ahead of the British Grand Prix, though those fears proved less severe than anticipated during the Silverstone race weekend. The Belgian circuit, with its longer straights and more limited regeneration zones, presents a more extreme test case.

The FIA has acknowledged the issue and is already working on adjustments for 2027. Planned changes include increasing the combustion engine's contribution to overall power output and reducing the reliance on electrical energy. Whether those modifications arrive quickly enough to prevent the 2026 season from becoming a referendum on hybrid philosophy remains to be seen. Spa will provide the clearest evidence yet of whether the current formula is sustainable.