The photograph of Jos Verstappen, Max Verstappen's manager Raymond Vermeulen and Helmut Marko meeting on an Amsterdam hotel terrace last week was deliberately leaked, according to Dutch television analysts. The image, published by De Telegraaf journalist Erik van Haren, sparked immediate speculation about Max Verstappen's Red Bull future and may have been orchestrated to send a message to the Formula 1 paddock.

Former racing driver and Ziggo Sport analyst Meindert van Buuren dismissed the idea that the high-profile meeting was inadvertently captured. "If you're discussing things you don't want leaked, you don't do it in public," van Buuren said on the Ziggo Sport Race Café broadcast. "You rent a room somewhere and you don't sit out in the open on a terrace. I think this photo was deliberately leaked. I'm one hundred percent certain it was leaked because they wanted it to be."

The timing adds weight to the theory. Marko flew in from his home in Graz, Austria, aboard Verstappen's former private jet, which is now available for charter flights. The meeting came amid weeks of intense speculation about the three-time world champion's contractual future, despite a Red Bull deal that runs through 2028 but contains exit clauses.

The statement theory

Ziggo Sport presenter Rob van Gameren supported van Buuren's interpretation. "When you sit together and there are always people with phones around you, it's often a statement," he said. "Like, 'Look at us cooking something up here, watch out for what's coming.'"

The optics of the meeting were striking. Marko, Jos Verstappen and Vermeulen seated outdoors in central Amsterdam, a city where Formula 1 figures are easily recognised, discussing matters at a moment when Max Verstappen's future dominates paddock conversation. If discretion had been the priority, a private location would have been trivial to arrange.

Verstappen's absence and family timing

Max Verstappen himself was not present at the Amsterdam meeting. He flew into Maastricht Airport on Friday evening, reportedly to attend his sister's wedding. The fact that such a high-level gathering took place without the driver at the centre of the speculation reinforces the view that this was more about positioning than decision-making.

Jos Verstappen has been vocal in recent months about internal Red Bull tensions, particularly around team principal Christian Horner. The relationship between the Verstappen camp and Red Bull senior management has been under scrutiny since the off-track controversies that dominated the early part of the 2024 season. Marko, long a key Verstappen ally within the Red Bull structure, remains a central figure in any negotiation over the driver's future.

What the meeting signals

Whether the photograph was actively orchestrated or simply allowed to happen, its effect is the same. Red Bull, Mercedes, Ferrari and the broader paddock are reminded that Verstappen's inner circle remains in active dialogue with influential figures inside Red Bull Racing. The choice to meet publicly, rather than behind closed doors, suggests confidence rather than concern.

Verstappen has repeatedly stated he is happy at Red Bull, but has not ruled out using exit clauses if the team's competitiveness declines or internal instability continues. With Mercedes and Ferrari both positioning themselves as potential destinations, the Verstappen camp's ability to keep all parties guessing remains a strategic asset. Last week's Amsterdam terrace summit may have been less about reaching a decision, and more about ensuring everyone knows the conversation is ongoing.