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Why Antonelli understands Ferrari fans who struggle to cheer for him

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Why Antonelli understands Ferrari fans who struggle to cheer for him

Andrea Kimi Antonelli has acknowledged the complexity of being an Italian driver racing for Mercedes rather than Ferrari, telling FormulaPassion he fully grasps why some compatriots find it difficult to support him. The 18-year-old, who has won six Grands Prix in the first half of his second Formula 1 season, described Ferrari as "gigantic" and expressed deep respect for the Maranello outfit, even as he prepares to challenge them at his home race in Monza.

Antonelli's predicament is unique in modern Italian motorsport. His dominant early-season form with Mercedes has sparked genuine excitement across Italy, but the traditional allegiance to Ferrari remains powerful. For a generation raised on Scuderia success, the sight of an Italian talent in silver rather than red creates divided loyalties. Antonelli, however, insists he feels no hostility from the tifosi, only a cultural reality he respects.

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"Ferrari is really gigantic. It is a brand that is part of Formula 1 history," Antonelli told FormulaPassion. "I understand that very well, and I am happy with the support I get in Italy. It is growing all the time, and that is beautiful to see and to experience."

Six wins and a growing reputation

Antonelli's second season in Formula 1 has been defined by maturity and precision. After a rookie year marked by costly mistakes, the Mercedes driver has become difficult to fault in 2026. Six victories before the summer break have placed him firmly in championship contention and validated Toto Wolff's decision to promote him ahead of more experienced candidates. His error-free driving contrasts sharply with the ragged consistency of his debut campaign, suggesting a learning curve that has been steep but effective.

The wins have also accelerated what Italian media are calling the "Antonelli hype", a phenomenon that carries both pride and complication. Italy has not produced a regular race winner since Jarno Trulli's prime, and Antonelli represents a generational talent. Yet the fact he drives for a German team, one that has beaten Ferrari to multiple constructors' titles, adds friction to the celebration.

Monza awaits

Antonelli will face that duality head-on when Formula 1 arrives at Monza in early September. The circuit, steeped in Ferrari tradition and surrounded by passionate home support, will provide the sternest test yet of his ability to balance national pride with team loyalty. He has no illusions about the emotional weight of the occasion.

"I really cannot wait to race at Monza, because I think it will be a very special weekend," Antonelli said. "I think the atmosphere there will be truly fantastic, because it is a race weekend full of passion."

Whether that passion translates into unconditional support or remains tempered by his team colours will define the narrative around Antonelli's home debut as a frontrunner. Ferrari, meanwhile, will be acutely aware that an Italian driver beating them on home soil would sting more than any other result. Antonelli has made clear he understands the stakes, but he will not apologise for winning in silver.

F1 News Andrea Kimi Antonelli Mercedes Ferrari

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World Championship standings 2026

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
379
2
Ferrari
307
3
McLaren
220
4
Red Bull Racing
177
5
Alpine F1
64
6
Racing Bulls
63
7
Haas F1
21
8
Audi
12
9
Williams
11
10
Aston Martin
1
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Date
Grand Prix
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Spain
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Bahrain
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Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
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Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
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Red Bull Ring
3 - Jul 5
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Silverstone
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Spa-Francorchamps
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Hungaroring
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Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
26 - Jun 28
Austria Red Bull Ring
3 - Jul 5
United Kingdom Silverstone
17 - Jul 19
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
24 - Jul 26
Hungary Hungaroring
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Driver profile

IT Andrea Kimi Antonelli 12
  • Team Mercedes
  • Points 329
  • Podiums 10
  • Grand Prix 33
  • Country IT
  • Date of b. Aug 25 2006 (19)
  • Place of b. Bologna, IT
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 0 m
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Mercedes
Mercedes
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