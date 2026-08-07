Andrea Kimi Antonelli has acknowledged the complexity of being an Italian driver racing for Mercedes rather than Ferrari, telling FormulaPassion he fully grasps why some compatriots find it difficult to support him. The 18-year-old, who has won six Grands Prix in the first half of his second Formula 1 season, described Ferrari as "gigantic" and expressed deep respect for the Maranello outfit, even as he prepares to challenge them at his home race in Monza.

Antonelli's predicament is unique in modern Italian motorsport. His dominant early-season form with Mercedes has sparked genuine excitement across Italy, but the traditional allegiance to Ferrari remains powerful. For a generation raised on Scuderia success, the sight of an Italian talent in silver rather than red creates divided loyalties. Antonelli, however, insists he feels no hostility from the tifosi, only a cultural reality he respects.

"Ferrari is really gigantic. It is a brand that is part of Formula 1 history," Antonelli told FormulaPassion. "I understand that very well, and I am happy with the support I get in Italy. It is growing all the time, and that is beautiful to see and to experience."

Six wins and a growing reputation

Antonelli's second season in Formula 1 has been defined by maturity and precision. After a rookie year marked by costly mistakes, the Mercedes driver has become difficult to fault in 2026. Six victories before the summer break have placed him firmly in championship contention and validated Toto Wolff's decision to promote him ahead of more experienced candidates. His error-free driving contrasts sharply with the ragged consistency of his debut campaign, suggesting a learning curve that has been steep but effective.

The wins have also accelerated what Italian media are calling the "Antonelli hype", a phenomenon that carries both pride and complication. Italy has not produced a regular race winner since Jarno Trulli's prime, and Antonelli represents a generational talent. Yet the fact he drives for a German team, one that has beaten Ferrari to multiple constructors' titles, adds friction to the celebration.

Monza awaits

Antonelli will face that duality head-on when Formula 1 arrives at Monza in early September. The circuit, steeped in Ferrari tradition and surrounded by passionate home support, will provide the sternest test yet of his ability to balance national pride with team loyalty. He has no illusions about the emotional weight of the occasion.

"I really cannot wait to race at Monza, because I think it will be a very special weekend," Antonelli said. "I think the atmosphere there will be truly fantastic, because it is a race weekend full of passion."

Whether that passion translates into unconditional support or remains tempered by his team colours will define the narrative around Antonelli's home debut as a frontrunner. Ferrari, meanwhile, will be acutely aware that an Italian driver beating them on home soil would sting more than any other result. Antonelli has made clear he understands the stakes, but he will not apologise for winning in silver.