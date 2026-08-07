Fernando Alonso will remain with Aston Martin through 2027 after agreeing terms on a contract extension, according to Spanish outlet Marca. The two-time world champion is set to have his new deal announced as early as this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort, ending months of speculation linking him with a return to Alpine. The decision to commit long-term comes despite Aston Martin enduring a miserable first half of the season, underlining Alonso's faith in the project led by Adrian Newey and team owner Lawrence Stroll.

Forty-million euro demand reflects Alonso's leverage

Marca reports that Alonso drove a hard bargain during negotiations, demanding an annual salary of 40 million euros to extend his stay at Silverstone. The figure reflects both his status as a senior figure in the sport and the scarcity of experienced race winners on the current grid. At 45, Alonso remains one of the few drivers capable of extracting performance from difficult machinery, a quality Aston Martin will need as it works through a development programme shaped by Newey's arrival.

The Spaniard's willingness to sign through 2027 suggests confidence in the technical direction, particularly as the team prepares for upcoming regulation changes. Alonso has been involved in development discussions, lending his two decades of experience to a squad still finding its footing after an ambitious expansion.

Alpine loses out in pursuit of former champion

The extension closes the door on a potential Alpine reunion. The French manufacturer had courted Alonso in recent weeks as it looks to stabilise a driver lineup that has seen considerable upheaval in recent seasons. With Alonso staying put, Alpine must now turn to alternatives, narrowing an already tight market for proven talent.

Aston Martin's retention of Alonso also brings clarity to one corner of the 2025 driver market, though wider uncertainty remains. Max Verstappen's future beyond his current Red Bull deal, Carlos Sainz's next move following his Ferrari exit, and the situations surrounding Esteban Ocon, Oscar Piastri and Sergio Pérez continue to dominate paddock conversation.

Zandvoort announcement adds weight to Dutch GP weekend

If finalised, the announcement at Zandvoort would add another layer to a race weekend already rich in narratives. The Dutch circuit has become a focal point for major team communications since its return to the calendar, and Aston Martin's timing reflects a desire to control the news cycle ahead of the European season's final stretch.

For Alonso, the deal represents another chapter in a career that has defied conventional retirement timelines. His commitment to 2027 ensures he will race into his late forties, a tenure matched by few in the sport's history. For Aston Martin, retaining a driver of his calibre offers continuity as it attempts to climb back toward the front of the grid under Newey's technical stewardship.