user icon
icon

Fernando Alonso set to sign new Aston Martin contract despite difficult season

<< Return to the news list
Fernando Alonso set to sign new Aston Martin contract despite difficult season

Fernando Alonso will remain with Aston Martin through 2027 after agreeing terms on a contract extension, according to Spanish outlet Marca. The two-time world champion is set to have his new deal announced as early as this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort, ending months of speculation linking him with a return to Alpine. The decision to commit long-term comes despite Aston Martin enduring a miserable first half of the season, underlining Alonso's faith in the project led by Adrian Newey and team owner Lawrence Stroll.

Forty-million euro demand reflects Alonso's leverage

Marca reports that Alonso drove a hard bargain during negotiations, demanding an annual salary of 40 million euros to extend his stay at Silverstone. The figure reflects both his status as a senior figure in the sport and the scarcity of experienced race winners on the current grid. At 45, Alonso remains one of the few drivers capable of extracting performance from difficult machinery, a quality Aston Martin will need as it works through a development programme shaped by Newey's arrival.

More about Fernando Alonso Why Newey thinks Alonso will extend despite contract doubts

Why Newey thinks Alonso will extend despite contract doubts

Aug 6
 Fernando Alonso's £3m hypercar turns heads in Monaco

Fernando Alonso's £3m hypercar turns heads in Monaco

Aug 6

The Spaniard's willingness to sign through 2027 suggests confidence in the technical direction, particularly as the team prepares for upcoming regulation changes. Alonso has been involved in development discussions, lending his two decades of experience to a squad still finding its footing after an ambitious expansion.

Alpine loses out in pursuit of former champion

The extension closes the door on a potential Alpine reunion. The French manufacturer had courted Alonso in recent weeks as it looks to stabilise a driver lineup that has seen considerable upheaval in recent seasons. With Alonso staying put, Alpine must now turn to alternatives, narrowing an already tight market for proven talent.

Aston Martin's retention of Alonso also brings clarity to one corner of the 2025 driver market, though wider uncertainty remains. Max Verstappen's future beyond his current Red Bull deal, Carlos Sainz's next move following his Ferrari exit, and the situations surrounding Esteban Ocon, Oscar Piastri and Sergio Pérez continue to dominate paddock conversation.

Zandvoort announcement adds weight to Dutch GP weekend

If finalised, the announcement at Zandvoort would add another layer to a race weekend already rich in narratives. The Dutch circuit has become a focal point for major team communications since its return to the calendar, and Aston Martin's timing reflects a desire to control the news cycle ahead of the European season's final stretch.

For Alonso, the deal represents another chapter in a career that has defied conventional retirement timelines. His commitment to 2027 ensures he will race into his late forties, a tenure matched by few in the sport's history. For Aston Martin, retaining a driver of his calibre offers continuity as it attempts to climb back toward the front of the grid under Newey's technical stewardship.

F1 News Fernando Alonso Aston Martin

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

World Championship standings 2026

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
379
2
Ferrari
307
3
McLaren
220
4
Red Bull Racing
177
5
Alpine F1
64
6
Racing Bulls
63
7
Haas F1
21
8
Audi
12
9
Williams
11
10
Aston Martin
1
Show full world champion standings

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Bahrain
-
Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco
Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
26 - Jun 28
Austria
Red Bull Ring
3 - Jul 5
United Kingdom
Silverstone
17 - Jul 19
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
24 - Jul 26
Hungary
Hungaroring
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
26 - Jun 28
Austria Red Bull Ring
3 - Jul 5
United Kingdom Silverstone
17 - Jul 19
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
24 - Jul 26
Hungary Hungaroring
See full schedule

Driver profile

ES Fernando Alonso 14
  • Team Aston Martin
  • Points 629
  • Podiums 9
  • Grand Prix 201
  • Country ES
  • Date of b. Jul 29 1981 (45)
  • Place of b. Oviedo, ES
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.71 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Aston Martin
Show full profile
show sidebar