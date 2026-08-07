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Why Hamilton refuses to retire without racing in Africa

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Why Hamilton refuses to retire without racing in Africa

Lewis Hamilton has set himself one final career goal before hanging up his helmet: racing in Africa. The Ferrari driver told Esses Magazine he has spent the past six to seven years working behind the scenes with Formula 1 to bring a grand prix to the continent, and insists he will not retire until that ambition is fulfilled. Africa remains the only inhabited continent without a race on the current F1 calendar, a gap the seven-time world champion describes as the sport's most glaring omission.

The last African grand prix took place in 1993 at Kyalami in South Africa. Since then, F1 has expanded into new markets across Asia, the Middle East, and the Americas, but the continent where Hamilton's family roots lie has been left behind. Rwanda and South Africa are currently the leading candidates for a return, with discussions understood to be ongoing at commercial and governmental levels.

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Hamilton, who has visited ten African countries, frames his push for a race there as both personal and strategic. "Everyone knows I've been saying this for years," he said. "We race on every continent except Africa. That's where my roots lie, and that's where I really want to see a grand prix." His advocacy extends beyond trackside appearances. The British driver has lobbied F1's commercial rights holder directly and repeatedly raised the issue in media briefings and team meetings.

More than a race weekend

For Hamilton, the significance of an African grand prix stretches well beyond the championship calendar. He believes a race could serve as a catalyst for youth engagement and economic development across the continent, particularly in motorsport infrastructure and talent pathways that currently do not exist at scale.

"There are incredible opportunities," Hamilton explained. "Not just on a business level, but to inspire young people and introduce them to our sport. That's at least as important." His vision aligns with F1's stated goal of global expansion, though the sport has prioritised markets with established commercial frameworks and government backing. Africa presents logistical and financial challenges that have so far kept it off the calendar, despite growing interest from promoters and national federations.

Six years of behind-the-scenes work

Hamilton revealed the depth of his personal involvement in trying to secure an African race, confirming he has been in active dialogue with F1 officials for the better part of a decade. "There's still a lot that needs to happen, but I've been working on this with Formula 1 for six or seven years now," he said. "I really hope we'll be racing in Africa soon."

The timing of his comments, early in his Ferrari tenure, adds weight to his insistence that this is non-negotiable. "I've said before that I don't want to retire without having stood on the grid there," Hamilton concluded. With his 40th birthday behind him and no confirmation yet of how many more seasons he will compete, the window for that dream to be realised is narrowing. Whether F1's commercial priorities align with Hamilton's ambition before he steps away remains one of the sport's most politically charged open questions.

F1 News Lewis Hamilton Ferrari

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Driver profile

GB Lewis Hamilton 44
  • Team Ferrari
  • Points 3,680
  • Podiums 137
  • Grand Prix 241
  • Country United Kingdom
  • Date of b. Jan 7 1985 (41)
  • Place of b. Tewin, United Kingdom
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.74 m
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