Max Verstappen's potential move to McLaren has hit a major financial obstacle, according to Formula 1 reporter Ralf Bach. The four-time world champion, who has been heavily linked with a departure from Red Bull in recent months, now appears likely to remain at Milton Keynes for at least another season after McLaren reportedly pulled back from paying the substantial fee required to secure his services.

Speaking on the F1 Insider YouTube channel, Bach claimed that McLaren have decided against committing the multi-million-euro sum needed to prise Verstappen away from his current team. The development marks a significant shift in the driver market narrative that has dominated the paddock for much of the past year, with Mercedes now left as the only realistic alternative if Verstappen chooses to leave Red Bull.

Bach framed the situation as a direct consequence of Red Bull's internal upheaval. "They have ensured that Max has lost his trust, even though he is actually a very loyal person," Bach said. "But you can only be loyal to people you want to be loyal to. There is simply no one left from that era."

Red Bull's exodus of key personnel

The German journalist pointed to the string of high-profile departures that have reshaped the environment around Verstappen. Helmut Marko, the driver's long-time mentor and protector within the organisation, has left the team. Gianpiero Lambiase, Verstappen's race engineer and closest operational ally, is set to join McLaren. The cumulative effect, according to Bach, has left the Dutchman isolated within a team structure he no longer recognises.

"His race engineer, who is almost like a spouse to him, is going to McLaren," Bach added. "So there is no one left that he really trusts. And that is exactly what Red Bull has managed to achieve."

A management failure

Bach did not mince words when assessing Red Bull's handling of their star driver. He compared the situation to neglecting a prized asset. "I would say it is like having the most valuable horse in the stable, but not giving him the right feed," he said. "From a management perspective, I see that as a huge mistake. That is why I also think they have messed it up. In that respect, I think the only option is to leave."

Yet despite that assessment, Bach believes Verstappen will ultimately choose to stay put for now. Financial realities, rather than loyalty or performance concerns, appear to be dictating the outcome. "I think he wants to stay with Red Bull for another year, because I have heard that McLaren ultimately does not want to spend that much money on him," Bach said. "So he would rather drive for Red Bull for another year and then see what alternatives are available."

Limited options in a changing market

Verstappen's situation reflects the broader complexity of the modern driver market, where commercial considerations often outweigh pure performance logic. McLaren, fresh off a constructors' championship and with a settled driver pairing in Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, appear unwilling to destabilise their structure and finances for a driver who, despite his pedigree, would command a salary and transfer fee far exceeding current outlays.

Mercedes remain the only team with both the financial capacity and strategic motivation to pursue Verstappen, particularly as Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari opens a vacancy alongside George Russell. Whether Toto Wolff can deliver the competitive package Verstappen would demand in exchange for leaving Red Bull remains the central question. For now, the reigning champion appears set to navigate at least one more season in familiar, if increasingly uncomfortable, surroundings.