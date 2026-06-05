Audi team principal Mattia Binotto has declared his team possesses the fourth-best chassis on the 2026 Formula 1 grid, claiming the German manufacturer is making faster progress than many expected. The bold assessment comes despite Binotto openly acknowledging Audi retains a significant power unit deficit that will take years to bridge. The claim positions Audi ahead of Red Bull on aerodynamic performance alone, a striking statement given the Milton Keynes squad's recent dominance, and suggests the new technical regulations have reshuffled the competitive order more dramatically than anticipated.

Speaking on the official Formula 1 podcast Beyond the Grid, Binotto reflected on Audi's opening months as a factory team following its takeover of the Sauber operation in Hinwil. Internal analysis, telemetry data, and driver feedback all point toward tangible progress, he said, particularly in correlation between simulation tools and on-track performance. "On the chassis side, I'm particularly satisfied," Binotto explained. "Not only does the data support that view, but our drivers' feedback confirms it too. We're also seeing that our simulation and wind tunnel results align well with what happens on track. Technically speaking, that's a huge step forward."

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Bold claim puts Audi ahead of Red Bull on chassis merit

Binotto went further, identifying where Audi's R26 excels. "In high-speed and medium-speed corners, our car is particularly strong. Based on our analysis, we believe we may be the fourth team on the grid in terms of chassis. For an organisation that emerged from Sauber, that's an excellent result and proof that development on the technical, organisational, and aerodynamic side is working." The statement implies Audi sits behind only McLaren, Ferrari, and Mercedes in chassis performance, a hierarchy that would leave Red Bull, Aston Martin, and the rest of the midfield trailing in pure platform capability.

The claim carries weight because it isolates aerodynamic and mechanical performance from power unit output, a distinction that becomes critical under the 2026 regulations where electrical deployment and software integration play a larger role. Binotto's confidence in the chassis suggests Audi has successfully navigated the new ground-effect rules and the shift toward more powerful hybrid systems, even if the power unit itself remains the limiting factor.

Power unit deficit acknowledged as multi-year project

Binotto did not shy away from Audi's weakest link. "When we compare ourselves to the top teams, our biggest gap right now is in the power unit. Performance, software, and driveability all need to improve. That difference doesn't disappear quickly, because engine development operates on much longer timelines than aerodynamic upgrades," he said. The admission is significant because it frames Audi's 2026 campaign not as a podium chase but as a foundation year, a reality that may frustrate drivers Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto but reflects the complexity of building a competitive power unit from scratch.

Audi entered Formula 1 with a clean-sheet engine project, a decision that offered design freedom but also removed the safety net of inherited knowledge. Rival manufacturers like Ferrari, Mercedes, and Honda have decades of institutional learning embedded in their power unit divisions. Binotto's timeline suggests Audi expects that gap to persist well into the current regulation cycle.

2030 title target remains, but 2026 is about culture

Audi's long-term strategy hinges on gradual progress rather than immediate results. "2026 is primarily about becoming competitive as a team," Binotto explained. "It's not about a specific position or a certain number of points, but about creating the right mentality. We don't expect to be at the same level as the top teams in 2027. 2028 seems more realistic. Ultimately, 2030 remains the big goal. By the end of this season, I hope everyone can see that Audi has become a serious player and that our transformation is visible to fans and media alike."

The timeline mirrors the approach taken by Red Bull after its Renault split, when the team invested heavily in infrastructure before Honda's eventual arrival unlocked championship-winning performance. Whether Audi's power unit can match that trajectory depends on how quickly its Neuburg facility can close the performance gap, and whether the chassis advantage Binotto describes today can be sustained as rivals develop their own 2026 platforms. For now, Audi has staked its claim as a team with the aerodynamic foundation to trouble established names, even if the full picture remains incomplete