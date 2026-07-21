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Did F1 deliberately cut away from battery problems at Spa?

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Did F1 deliberately cut away from battery problems at Spa?

Formula 1 has denied accusations it deliberately censors onboard camera angles to hide the visible consequences of the sport's current technical regulations. Sky Deutschland commentators openly accused the world feed production of cutting away from onboard shots at Spa-Francorchamps when battery depletion and dramatic speed loss became apparent, prompting a formal response from F1's senior management.

The 2025 regulations have created persistent operational constraints. Drivers can no longer push flat-out throughout a lap, and when hybrid battery reserves deplete, cars suffer severe speed drops. At Spa, where long full-throttle stretches offer few opportunities for energy recovery, the phenomenon known as superclipping becomes painfully obvious. Commentators noted repeated instances where the broadcast director switched away from onboard footage precisely when these issues became visible.

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Sky Deutschland's on-air frustration

During Friday practice, the German broadcast team reacted in real time when the feed cut away from an Andrea Kimi Antonelli onboard lap through Eau Rouge. Commentator Sascha Roos asked aloud, "Why don't they just stay with it?" Analyst and former F1 driver Timo Glock responded immediately: "Because they don't want to show the speed drop." Glock added a pointed closing remark: "They could be much more transparent here, but it's not our decision."

The exchange reflected a broader pattern of viewer complaints. Social media criticism has intensified over recent months, with observers noting that specific graphics, particularly the on-screen speed telemetry, disappear during sectors where superclipping is most pronounced. Full onboard laps during live race coverage have become rare.

F1 management pushes back

German publication Auto Motor und Sport approached Formula 1 officials for comment following the Sky broadcast. F1's response was unequivocal: there is no editorial policy to conceal technical issues, no political agenda behind camera choices, and no deliberate suppression of information. Officials pointed to the availability of all onboard feeds via F1 TV, the sport's direct-to-consumer streaming platform, where viewers can select any camera angle at any time.

The denial does little to resolve the underlying tension. Whether driven by editorial instinct or technical coincidence, the pattern of camera cuts has become conspicuous enough to provoke on-air criticism from professional commentators. F1's insistence that full footage remains accessible through subscription services does not address the curation of the global broadcast feed, which remains the primary viewing experience for most of the sport's audience.

Regulatory transparency under scrutiny

The controversy arrives at a moment when the sport's technical direction faces broader scrutiny. Drivers have publicly expressed frustration with the limitations imposed by the current power unit regulations, and the visibility of those limitations during race broadcasts has become a flashpoint. If the world feed production is not actively avoiding certain shots, the perception that it does so is now entrenched among a vocal segment of the fanbase and broadcast professionals alike.

F1's response suggests it views the matter as closed. Whether that stance holds will depend on how the broadcast is managed at upcoming circuits where energy management remains a defining factor in lap time performance.

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Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Bahrain
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Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco
Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
26 - Jun 28
Austria
Red Bull Ring
3 - Jul 5
United Kingdom
Silverstone
17 - Jul 19
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
26 - Jun 28
Austria Red Bull Ring
3 - Jul 5
United Kingdom Silverstone
17 - Jul 19
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
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