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Brundle gets emotional over 2026 F1 rules: "Classic circuits are ruined"

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Brundle gets emotional over 2026 F1 rules: "Classic circuits are ruined"

Martin Brundle has delivered a sharp rebuke of the 2026 Formula 1 technical regulations, arguing that the new generation of cars has stripped iconic circuits like Silverstone and Spa-Francorchamps of their character. The former F1 driver and Sky Sports analyst admitted he was moved to tears watching drivers manage energy rather than attack the fastest corners on the calendar, and has called for the current ruleset to be scrapped as soon as possible.

The 2026 power unit regulations, which balance electric and combustion power almost equally, have sparked debate throughout the season. On high-speed circuits especially, energy management has become the dominant factor, forcing drivers to lift and manage battery deployment through sections that once demanded flat-out commitment.

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Silverstone and Spa lose their edge

Brundle spoke candidly about the erosion of what made certain corners legendary. "I'm honestly getting a lump in my throat about it," he told Sky Sports. "We've lost the great corners at Silverstone, and now we're seeing exactly the same thing happen at Spa."

The Briton pointed to the way the new regulations have fundamentally altered the challenge of high-speed venues. "These rules simply do not suit the high-speed circuits. Fortunately, they're already looking at adjustments for 2027 and 2028, but as far as I'm concerned, this entire concept needs to be gone by 2030 or 2031 at the latest."

Drivers struggle with complexity

Brundle also expressed sympathy for the drivers tasked with navigating the sprawling technical demands of the current formula. "I honestly don't think anyone fully understands these regulations. There are an enormous number of complex variables the drivers have to account for, and it makes everything unnecessarily complicated."

The energy deployment limits under the 2026 rules require drivers to think several corners ahead, balancing battery state, fuel consumption, and tyre management simultaneously. That cognitive load, Brundle suggested, is detracting from the pure racing instinct that defines Formula 1 at its best.

Not all bad, but the balance is wrong

Brundle acknowledged that the 2026 cars retain some appeal. "When you stand trackside on a Friday, these cars still look incredibly fast. And when they're racing wheel-to-wheel and attacking each other, it's still beautiful to watch. But for now, the teams and drivers first have to deal with all the complicated aspects of these rules."

Brundle's comments align with recent criticism from Fernando Alonso, Max Verstappen, and Lando Norris, all of whom questioned the 2026 regulations following the race weekend at Spa-Francorchamps. The consensus among drivers and observers alike is that the formula has shifted too far toward efficiency at the expense of spectacle, particularly on circuits where speed and bravery once defined the challenge. Whether the FIA can course-correct before 2030 remains the outstanding question for the sport's competitive identity.

F1 News Martin Brundle

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World Championship standings 2026

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
358
2
Ferrari
285
3
McLaren
195
4
Red Bull Racing
151
5
Alpine F1
64
6
Racing Bulls
58
7
Haas F1
21
8
Williams
11
9
Audi
10
10
Aston Martin
1
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Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Bahrain
-
Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco
Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
26 - Jun 28
Austria
Red Bull Ring
3 - Jul 5
United Kingdom
Silverstone
17 - Jul 19
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
26 - Jun 28
Austria Red Bull Ring
3 - Jul 5
United Kingdom Silverstone
17 - Jul 19
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
See full schedule

Driver profile

GB Martin Brundle -
  • Team -
  • Points -
  • Podiums -
  • Grand Prix -
  • Country GB
  • Date of b. Jun 1 1959 (67)
  • Place of b. King's Lynn, Norfolk, England, UK, GB
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 1.71 m
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