Martin Brundle has delivered a sharp rebuke of the 2026 Formula 1 technical regulations, arguing that the new generation of cars has stripped iconic circuits like Silverstone and Spa-Francorchamps of their character. The former F1 driver and Sky Sports analyst admitted he was moved to tears watching drivers manage energy rather than attack the fastest corners on the calendar, and has called for the current ruleset to be scrapped as soon as possible.

The 2026 power unit regulations, which balance electric and combustion power almost equally, have sparked debate throughout the season. On high-speed circuits especially, energy management has become the dominant factor, forcing drivers to lift and manage battery deployment through sections that once demanded flat-out commitment.

Silverstone and Spa lose their edge

Brundle spoke candidly about the erosion of what made certain corners legendary. "I'm honestly getting a lump in my throat about it," he told Sky Sports. "We've lost the great corners at Silverstone, and now we're seeing exactly the same thing happen at Spa."

The Briton pointed to the way the new regulations have fundamentally altered the challenge of high-speed venues. "These rules simply do not suit the high-speed circuits. Fortunately, they're already looking at adjustments for 2027 and 2028, but as far as I'm concerned, this entire concept needs to be gone by 2030 or 2031 at the latest."

Drivers struggle with complexity

Brundle also expressed sympathy for the drivers tasked with navigating the sprawling technical demands of the current formula. "I honestly don't think anyone fully understands these regulations. There are an enormous number of complex variables the drivers have to account for, and it makes everything unnecessarily complicated."

The energy deployment limits under the 2026 rules require drivers to think several corners ahead, balancing battery state, fuel consumption, and tyre management simultaneously. That cognitive load, Brundle suggested, is detracting from the pure racing instinct that defines Formula 1 at its best.

Not all bad, but the balance is wrong

Brundle acknowledged that the 2026 cars retain some appeal. "When you stand trackside on a Friday, these cars still look incredibly fast. And when they're racing wheel-to-wheel and attacking each other, it's still beautiful to watch. But for now, the teams and drivers first have to deal with all the complicated aspects of these rules."

Brundle's comments align with recent criticism from Fernando Alonso, Max Verstappen, and Lando Norris, all of whom questioned the 2026 regulations following the race weekend at Spa-Francorchamps. The consensus among drivers and observers alike is that the formula has shifted too far toward efficiency at the expense of spectacle, particularly on circuits where speed and bravery once defined the challenge. Whether the FIA can course-correct before 2030 remains the outstanding question for the sport's competitive identity.