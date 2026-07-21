user icon
icon

What time does the Hungarian GP start this weekend?

<< Return to the news list
What time does the Hungarian GP start this weekend?

Formula 1 heads to the Hungaroring for the final race before the summer break, with the Hungarian Grand Prix scheduled for July 24-26. Max Verstappen finished third in Belgium behind race winner Andrea Kimi Antonelli and Charles Leclerc, but the Red Bull driver has tempered expectations for Hungary's twisty circuit, where slow-corner performance will determine the pecking order.

The schedule follows the standard format. First practice begins at 13:30 local time on Friday, July 24, with second practice at 17:00. Saturday opens with third practice at 12:30 before qualifying at 16:00. The race starts at 15:00 on Sunday, July 26.

More about F1 News Why F1's silence on Bahrain is causing a calendar crisis

Why F1's silence on Bahrain is causing a calendar crisis

Jul 21
 Why Verstappen is refusing to get optimistic about Hungary

Why Verstappen is refusing to get optimistic about Hungary

Jul 21

Different test awaits Red Bull

Spa-Francorchamps rewarded straight-line efficiency and power deployment. The Hungaroring demands the opposite: mechanical grip, traction out of second-gear corners, and a chassis that works over kerbs without losing balance. Verstappen acknowledged the uncertainty after Belgium. "It is of course nice that we are less dependent on battery power in Hungary, but I do not know if that will ultimately turn out good or bad for us," the four-time world champion said.

Red Bull's Belgian podium offered encouragement, yet Hungary will show whether the recent gains translate to circuits where aero platform and suspension geometry matter more than drag reduction. Verstappen made clear he does not expect to fight for victory outright, a reflection of how much ground the team still believes it must recover.

Mercedes and Ferrari arrive as favourites

Mercedes enters Hungary as the reference after Antonelli's win at Spa, the 18-year-old's first in Formula 1. Ferrari remains competitive with Leclerc securing second in Belgium, and Lewis Hamilton will push for a strong result at a circuit where he has won a record eight times. The fight for the final podium positions before the summer shutdown should be close, with Red Bull hoping the Hungaroring's characteristics suit their recent development direction better than expected.

Hungary marks the last chance for teams to gather data before the August break. Whatever Verstappen and Red Bull learn at the Hungaroring will shape their upgrade path for the season's second half, starting in late August. The championship picture remains fluid, and a poor result in Budapest would hand rivals further momentum.

F1 News

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

World Championship standings 2026

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
358
2
Ferrari
285
3
McLaren
195
4
Red Bull Racing
151
5
Alpine F1
64
6
Racing Bulls
58
7
Haas F1
21
8
Williams
11
9
Audi
10
10
Aston Martin
1
Show full world champion standings

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Bahrain
-
Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco
Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
26 - Jun 28
Austria
Red Bull Ring
3 - Jul 5
United Kingdom
Silverstone
17 - Jul 19
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
26 - Jun 28
Austria Red Bull Ring
3 - Jul 5
United Kingdom Silverstone
17 - Jul 19
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
See full schedule
show sidebar