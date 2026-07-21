Formula 1 heads to the Hungaroring for the final race before the summer break, with the Hungarian Grand Prix scheduled for July 24-26. Max Verstappen finished third in Belgium behind race winner Andrea Kimi Antonelli and Charles Leclerc, but the Red Bull driver has tempered expectations for Hungary's twisty circuit, where slow-corner performance will determine the pecking order.

The schedule follows the standard format. First practice begins at 13:30 local time on Friday, July 24, with second practice at 17:00. Saturday opens with third practice at 12:30 before qualifying at 16:00. The race starts at 15:00 on Sunday, July 26.

Different test awaits Red Bull

Spa-Francorchamps rewarded straight-line efficiency and power deployment. The Hungaroring demands the opposite: mechanical grip, traction out of second-gear corners, and a chassis that works over kerbs without losing balance. Verstappen acknowledged the uncertainty after Belgium. "It is of course nice that we are less dependent on battery power in Hungary, but I do not know if that will ultimately turn out good or bad for us," the four-time world champion said.

Red Bull's Belgian podium offered encouragement, yet Hungary will show whether the recent gains translate to circuits where aero platform and suspension geometry matter more than drag reduction. Verstappen made clear he does not expect to fight for victory outright, a reflection of how much ground the team still believes it must recover.

Mercedes enters Hungary as the reference after Antonelli's win at Spa, the 18-year-old's first in Formula 1. Ferrari remains competitive with Leclerc securing second in Belgium, and Lewis Hamilton will push for a strong result at a circuit where he has won a record eight times. The fight for the final podium positions before the summer shutdown should be close, with Red Bull hoping the Hungaroring's characteristics suit their recent development direction better than expected.

Hungary marks the last chance for teams to gather data before the August break. Whatever Verstappen and Red Bull learn at the Hungaroring will shape their upgrade path for the season's second half, starting in late August. The championship picture remains fluid, and a poor result in Budapest would hand rivals further momentum.