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Why Red Bull's Spa podium signals genuine recovery

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Why Red Bull's Spa podium signals genuine recovery

Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies has spoken of his relief after Max Verstappen secured third place at the Belgian Grand Prix, with rookie Isack Hadjar recovering from a back-of-grid start to finish sixth at Spa-Francorchamps. The result marks a tangible step forward for a team that has struggled to match McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes in recent rounds, though Mekies acknowledged Red Bull remains two to three tenths shy of outright pace.

Verstappen's weekend stood in sharp contrast to his Silverstone outing two weeks earlier, where a rear wing failure triggered a frustrated outburst from the three-time world champion. At Spa, with Hadjar providing a tow in qualifying, Verstappen lined up second on the grid and held his position throughout the race. Hadjar, demoted to the back after a power unit change, carved through the field to salvage points.

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Speaking to Viaplay after the race, Mekies said the performance vindicated the development direction. "It's a very strong result. Honestly, I'm really happy for the team. The car was strong this weekend and Max and Isack felt more comfortable straight away. It's all very close with the McLarens, the Ferraris and Russell."

Verstappen's brief lead and the reality check

Verstappen briefly seized the lead off the line but was swiftly overtaken by Andrea Kimi Antonelli and Charles Leclerc. Mekies conceded victory was beyond reach. "Kimi is driving in a class of his own at the moment, but it was a good fight. It was good to be close in qualifying, and it was good to have the right pace in the race. It was pleasing to see both cars were very strong. Max made no mistakes, as always, and Isack showed a beautiful recovery drive from the back of the grid."

Antonelli's dominance this season has forced Red Bull into a reactive posture, chasing updates rather than dictating race strategy. Verstappen's podium at Spa represents damage limitation in a championship that has slipped from Red Bull's grasp, but Mekies framed it as progress rather than parity.

Inconsistency remains the concern

Mekies resisted any suggestion that Red Bull has resolved its competitive deficit. "We're closer now. In Austria we were very competitive; at Silverstone we struggled badly and still fought for the podium. And here, again on a difficult circuit for us, we were able to finish on the podium."

Red Bull's form has oscillated wildly across the European swing. Strong in Austria, absent in Britain, competitive again in Belgium. The pattern suggests setup sensitivity rather than a fundamental car advantage, a diagnosis Mekies appeared to accept. "It's good progress. Now we still need to find the last two to three tenths. That certainly won't be easy, but everyone at the factory is working very hard, and these results are good for them."

The gap that defines the season

Mekies' candid admission that Red Bull lacks between 0.2 and 0.3 seconds per lap encapsulates the team's predicament. At circuits where Verstappen can extract maximum performance and strategy falls favourably, podiums are achievable. Victories, however, require either misfortune for Antonelli or a step change in car performance that has so far eluded the Milton Keynes squad.

Hadjar's drive from the back offered a secondary narrative. The Frenchman, promoted to replace Sergio Pérez earlier this season, continues to justify his elevation with mature racecraft. His ability to recover points from grid penalties provides Red Bull with strategic flexibility, particularly as the team chases constructors' championship positions rather than the drivers' title.

Red Bull's next test arrives at Zandvoort, a circuit that exposed the RB20's limitations last season. Whether Spa represents a genuine turning point or another false dawn will become clear within a fortnight.

F1 News Max Verstappen Laurent Mekies Red Bull Racing

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Date
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Spain
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Bahrain
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Australia
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China
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Japan
Circuit Suzuka
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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
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Australia Albert Park
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China Shanghai International Circuit
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Japan Circuit Suzuka
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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Austria Red Bull Ring
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Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 3,521
  • Podiums 129
  • Grand Prix 242
  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
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Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
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