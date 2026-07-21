Andrea Kimi Antonelli admitted he was caught off guard by Max Verstappen's aggressive overtake during the opening lap of the Belgian Grand Prix, describing the incident as "genuinely bizarre". The Mercedes driver started from pole position at Spa-Francorchamps but was overtaken by Verstappen on the approach to Eau Rouge, only to reclaim the position moments later on the Kemmel Straight. The chaotic opening sequence left the young Italian questioning what was unfolding around him, though he recovered to take his sixth win of the season.

Verstappen's bold Eau Rouge move

Verstappen, starting further back after a grid penalty, made an aggressive lunge at Antonelli on the run to Eau Rouge, momentarily taking the position with what Antonelli described as "enormous speed". The four-time world champion's advantage was short-lived. On the Kemmel Straight, Antonelli retook the place, with Charles Leclerc also sweeping past Verstappen. Antonelli later revealed he had less power than expected during the opening lap, which contributed to his initial vulnerability.

Speaking in the post-race FIA press conference, Antonelli reflected on the confusion he felt in those opening moments. "It was genuinely bizarre," he said. "I had absolutely no idea what was going on, to be honest. Max came flying past just before Eau Rouge with huge speed, but then I managed to get him back. Then I saw Charles almost alongside me and I was just thinking, 'What on earth is happening here?'"

Managing the chaos

The sequence underscored the unpredictability of Spa's long straights and high-speed corners, where small differences in deployment strategy and power delivery can swing positions rapidly. Antonelli admitted he had not anticipated being challenged so aggressively so early. "I genuinely had no idea what was happening," he added. "I was just trying to hold my position and I kept looking in my mirrors because I could see cars coming at me from everywhere. It was just a crazy start. Fortunately, we got through it all without damage in the end."

Despite the early alarm, Antonelli settled into the race and managed the remainder with composure. He extended his championship lead, benefiting from an early retirement for Mercedes teammate George Russell, who was eliminated after contact with Lewis Hamilton. The win marked Antonelli's sixth of the season and reinforced his position at the head of the standings as the championship enters its second half.

Verstappen's lingering threat

Verstappen's opening lap aggression, even from a compromised grid position, serves as a reminder of the threat he poses when placed in traffic. Though he faded on the straights, his willingness to commit through Eau Rouge demonstrated the kind of calculated risk-taking that has defined his career. For Antonelli, the experience offered a glimpse of the pressure that awaits as the season intensifies and the margins between the front-runners continue to narrow.