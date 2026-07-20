Guenther Steiner has questioned whether a move to McLaren would represent genuine progress for Max Verstappen, suggesting the switch could amount to a lateral step or even a backward one for the four-time world champion. Verstappen has been linked with Mercedes, McLaren and Aston Martin amid ongoing turbulence at Red Bull Racing, but Steiner argues that McLaren's current form raises serious doubts about the logic of such a transfer.

McLaren secured back-to-back constructors' titles in 2024 and 2025, but the team has fallen behind Mercedes and Ferrari in the current season. Like Red Bull, McLaren is no longer fighting for race wins, a reality that complicates the narrative around Verstappen's potential options. The departure of his long-time race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase to McLaren has fuelled speculation, yet Steiner remains unconvinced that Woking offers the platform Verstappen needs.

Red Bull's decline does not make McLaren the answer

Red Bull's struggles have been well documented. Verstappen has yet to win a race this season, and personnel exits continue to erode the team's technical strength. His recent frustrations with the rear wing configuration underscore a car that no longer delivers the performance he once took for granted. Steiner acknowledged these issues but questioned whether they justify a move.

"I think the biggest problem is that at some point he will certainly change teams or do something else," Steiner said on the Starting Grid podcast. "Whether that will be next year, I don't know. I actually don't think so, because where could he go where it would be better?"

Steiner pointed to Oscar Piastri as the likely candidate to make way at McLaren if Verstappen were to join. He even floated a potential swap arrangement, with Piastri heading to Red Bull and Verstappen moving in the opposite direction. "Or you can approach it differently, for example by having Oscar go to Red Bull and Max to McLaren. But is that really better for Max at this moment?" he asked.

McLaren is Norris's team, not Verstappen's

One of Steiner's central arguments concerns team hierarchy. At Red Bull, Verstappen remains the undisputed lead driver, a position reinforced by contract clauses and operational priority. McLaren, by contrast, is built around Lando Norris, who claimed the 2024 drivers' championship and has cemented his status as the team's cornerstone. Joining McLaren would mean entering Norris's domain, a dynamic shift that carries both political and performance risks.

"At Red Bull he has control," Steiner said. "If he goes to McLaren, that's Lando Norris's team. Norris was world champion there last year."

The technical infrastructure also differs significantly. Red Bull is developing its own power unit, a long-term project that offers autonomy and strategic flexibility. McLaren relies on Mercedes power, which ties the team to an external supplier's development cycle. Whether that represents progress or a step sideways depends on how much Verstappen values being embedded in a fully integrated operation.

Verstappen's leverage and the 2026 question

Verstappen does not need to move for the sake of movement. His leverage remains considerable, both within Red Bull and across the paddock. Any transfer must offer a clear performance advantage, not simply a change of environment. McLaren's recent regression suggests it cannot yet provide that certainty.

Steiner's scepticism reflects a broader truth about Verstappen's options. Mercedes has committed to Andrea Kimi Antonelli alongside George Russell for the long term. Aston Martin's progress has stalled despite significant investment. McLaren's titles were built on marginal gains and strategic execution, but the team has not demonstrated the sustained dominance that would justify Verstappen walking away from a team he has shaped around himself.

If Verstappen does leave Red Bull, the decision will need to be grounded in more than frustration. McLaren's recent trajectory suggests it may not offer the step forward he requires, particularly with Norris firmly established as the team's focal point. For now, Steiner's assessment frames the key question: is a move really better, or just different.