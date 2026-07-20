Max Verstappen has agreed to mentor Belgian karting talent Dries van Langendonck, a 15-year-old currently enrolled in McLaren's junior programme. The four-time world champion announced the arrangement earlier this week, marking his first formal commitment to guiding a young driver through the junior ranks. Van Langendonck will remain under McLaren's development banner while receiving additional support from Verstappen Racing, an unusual dual-backing structure in a sport where junior programmes typically operate in strict silos.

The Belgian prospect described Verstappen as his childhood idol, and the partnership represents a significant career milestone for a driver still in the early stages of the single-seater ladder. Verstappen's father Jos and manager Raymond Vermeulen were spotted in the McLaren hospitality unit at Spa-Francorchamps, signalling the seriousness of the collaboration.

Speaking to Verstappen.com, Van Langendonck acknowledged the personal significance of the deal. "Max Verstappen has always been my idol. Growing up in Belgium I naturally felt connected to him, but beyond that he's a great driver and someone I've always admired enormously," he said. The geographical and cultural proximity between Belgium and the Netherlands has long fuelled Dutch-Belgian motorsport ties, though formal cross-programme mentorships of this nature remain rare.

Dual backing from McLaren and Verstappen Racing

Van Langendonck outlined how the arrangement will function in practice. "Verstappen Racing offers an additional layer of support and backing alongside McLaren, which will be important for my career," he explained. The Belgian will gain access to resources outside McLaren's infrastructure, including simulator time at Verstappen Racing Pro Simulation, the facility operated by Verstappen's own management structure.

"It gives me access to extra resources and opportunities to develop further as a driver, including additional simulator time at Max's Verstappen Racing Pro Simulation. With the support of both McLaren and Verstappen Racing, I can focus on improving every aspect of my performance and becoming the best possible driver," Van Langendonck added. The dual structure raises questions about how McLaren and Verstappen Racing will coordinate development priorities, particularly if Van Langendonck advances to categories where direct Red Bull-McLaren rivalry intensifies.

Verstappen's first junior driver protégé

Van Langendonck is the first young racing driver Verstappen has formally mentored. His previous involvement in driver development has been limited to sim racers and Chris Lulham, whom he supported in transitioning from virtual competition to real-world circuits. The move signals a potential shift in Verstappen's off-track focus as his on-track dominance continues.

Jos Verstappen and Raymond Vermeulen's presence in the McLaren motorhome at Spa underscores the operational reality of the partnership. Managing the interests of a junior driver embedded in a rival team's programme will require careful navigation, particularly if Van Langendonck progresses to Formula 2 or beyond, where Red Bull and McLaren have historically competed for the same emerging talent.

Belgian talent with backing from two fronts

Van Langendonck's trajectory will be watched closely as a test case for whether dual-backed junior programmes can function without conflict. McLaren retains formal oversight of his career path, but Verstappen Racing's involvement adds a layer of mentorship and infrastructure access that few 15-year-olds enjoy. Whether that advantage translates into results on track will determine if this arrangement becomes a blueprint or a one-off.

For now, Van Langendonck appears focused on leveraging both streams of support. His access to Verstappen's simulation tools and personal guidance, combined with McLaren's established junior programme structure, offers a rare dual advantage. How that plays out as he climbs the ladder will depend on results, funding, and the willingness of both parties to maintain collaboration as the stakes rise.