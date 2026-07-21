Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing are set to face temperatures around 30 degrees Celsius at the Hungarian Grand Prix this weekend, presenting a fresh challenge after the strategic battle at Spa-Francorchamps. The Hungaroring is one of the most physically demanding circuits on the calendar, and the forecast heat will place additional strain on tyre management and cooling systems, areas where Red Bull have struggled to match Mercedes in recent rounds.

Weather forecasts suggest minimal risk of rain across the weekend, with warm and dry conditions expected through Friday practice, qualifying on Saturday, and the 70-lap race on Sunday afternoon. The race is scheduled to start at 15:00 local time, when track temperatures could exceed 45 degrees Celsius, making compound degradation a critical factor in strategy.

Different demands from Spa's power circuit

Where Red Bull struggled with energy deployment and straight-line speed in Belgium, Hungary presents a fundamentally different technical challenge. The Hungaroring features 14 corners and limited overtaking opportunities, placing a premium on mechanical grip, aerodynamic balance, and qualifying position. Verstappen acknowledged after his third-place finish at Spa that it remains difficult to predict how competitive the RB22 will be on the twisty Hungarian layout.

The Dutchman stressed that the car's performance on a technical circuit depends heavily on balance and traction out of slow corners, characteristics that differ sharply from the high-speed requirements of Spa. Mercedes' battery deployment advantage, which proved decisive in Belgium, is expected to carry less weight on a track where average speeds are significantly lower.

Mercedes arrive with momentum after Spa victory

Mercedes head to Budapest with renewed confidence following Andrea Kimi Antonelli's victory at Spa-Francorchamps. The German team have historically performed well at the Hungaroring, with Lewis Hamilton having won eight times at the circuit. The technical demands of the track, combined with Mercedes' recent form, suggest they will be strong favourites again this weekend.

However, the heat introduces an additional variable. Both Mercedes and Red Bull will need to manage thermal loads carefully, particularly on a circuit where cooling is notoriously difficult due to the low speeds and constant cornering. Pirelli are expected to bring softer compound selections, which could amplify degradation rates under the forecast conditions.

Verstappen seeks answers before summer shutdown

For Verstappen, the Hungarian Grand Prix represents an important test of whether Red Bull's upgrades and setup changes from Spa can translate to different circuit characteristics. The four-time world champion is keen to close the first half of the season with a strong result before the summer break begins immediately after Sunday's race.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has indicated that the team are working to address the balance issues that have cost them performance on both low-speed and high-speed circuits in recent weeks. The 4.381-kilometre Hungaroring, with its tight and technical nature, will provide a clear indicator of whether those efforts have succeeded. A podium finish would be considered a solid outcome given the circuit's characteristics, but anything less would raise further questions heading into the second half of the championship.