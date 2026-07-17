Andrea Kimi Antonelli has pushed back against George Russell's assertion that bad luck has defined his 2026 season, arguing that he too has suffered reliability issues at Mercedes. The Italian rookie, who leads Russell by 25 points in the drivers' championship, acknowledged his teammate's misfortune but stressed that both have lost significant points through mechanical failures. The exchange reveals growing tension inside a dominant Mercedes squad where unreliability, not pace, threatens to define the title race.

Speaking ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix, Antonelli addressed Russell's recent comments about what might have been. Russell has suggested his championship position would be far stronger without a string of setbacks, a claim Antonelli stopped short of endorsing. "It's really difficult to assess," the Italian said. "He's certainly had bad luck. Montreal was an example of that. We were running neck and neck, so we couldn't have known how the race would have ended. It was certainly very unfortunate, because at that moment he was in the lead and had to stop."

Barcelona and Silverstone DNFs hurt Antonelli's tally

Antonelli then pointed to his own lost results. He retired from the Barcelona race while running second, a near-certain podium stripped away by mechanical failure. Silverstone offered a similar story, though the outcome was less clear-cut. "In my case, it seemed we were heading for a virtually certain result," he said. "In Barcelona it was second place, and in Silverstone we can't say for sure because I didn't get the chance, but I think it would have been an exciting fight there. So we know for sure those would have been points."

The admission is significant. Antonelli is leading the championship in his debut season, a remarkable achievement for a driver who turned 18 only last year. Yet the margin over Russell, a race-winning grand prix veteran, is narrow. Both drivers have been quick; both have been let down. "I have to say we've both had bad luck," Antonelli added, framing the issue as a team problem rather than a personal grievance.

Mercedes reliability woes threaten constructor dominance

Antonelli did not shy away from the broader implications. Mercedes may have built the fastest car on the grid in 2026, but speed means little if the machinery cannot reach the chequered flag. "As a team, reliability has certainly not been our strongest point," he said. "We've recognised ourselves that we still need to keep working on that." The constructors' championship has already taken a hit, with both cars surrendering points that rivals have gladly collected.

Russell and Antonelli remain first and second in the standings, but the gap to third is tighter than Mercedes would like. Mechanical fragility has handed opportunities to teams with slower but sturdier packages. "If you then look at the standings in the constructors' championship, that's certainly a big blow," Antonelli said. "But as I said, we drivers, in this case George and me, just try to do our best and make sure we take every chance we get."

Title fight demands both speed and survival

The dynamic inside Mercedes is delicate. Russell arrived at the team as Hamilton's successor and was expected to lead the charge. Instead, Antonelli has outscored him through a combination of raw speed and, until recently, slightly better fortune. Russell's frustration is understandable, but Antonelli's response suggests he will not concede any psychological ground. Both drivers know that reliability, not just performance, will decide who lifts the trophy in Abu Dhabi.

Mercedes must now solve its durability issues while maintaining the performance advantage that has defined its 2026 campaign. For Antonelli and Russell, the challenge is simpler: finish races, take points, and hope the car beneath them holds together long enough to settle their rivalry on track rather than in the garage.