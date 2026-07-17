Aston Martin will introduce Adrian Newey's first major upgrade package at the Hungarian Grand Prix, but Mike Krack has confirmed the team faces a supply problem that could derail the rollout if either Lance Stroll or Fernando Alonso damages their car. The team, which has scored just one point all season, cannot yet produce sufficient spare parts to support both cars through the weekend at the Hungaroring.

Krack acknowledged the logistical challenge but maintained an optimistic tone ahead of the final race before the summer break. "Everyone is working extremely hard to get the parts ready and prepare the cars. It's a huge task when you decide to approach it this way," Krack told international media. The team's decision to push the upgrade deadline to Hungary reflects both the urgency of their situation and the scale of Newey's redesign work.

Aston Martin's 2025 campaign represents the worst season start in the team's recent history. The single-point haul exposes the gap between the ambition that accompanied Newey's arrival and the reality of translating his concepts into functional performance. Newey took over design leadership after Krack's tenure as team principal ended in 2024, with Andy Cowell now managing team operations while the celebrated engineer focuses on technical direction.

Production crunch leaves drivers exposed

The upgrade package will not arrive with a full complement of backup components. Krack made clear that any significant contact or crash would force the team to revert to an older specification. "I think we'll have two race-ready cars. I honestly don't think we'll have five spare cars of each specification," he said. The admission underscores the manufacturing bottleneck facing Aston Martin's Silverstone technical centre.

Krack outlined the contingency planning required to manage the shortage. "You always have to work out different scenarios. What if you have this but not that. Because you can't make yourself dependent on one missing part, or it won't work," he explained. "So there are plans in place. What if we don't have that? Can we run with this? Again, you don't have a full backup for everything. But I think everyone has done good work trying to put risk-mitigating measures in place. But there are also plans ready in case one or two parts don't make it."

Honda power unit upgrade adds complexity

Both drivers will also receive a Honda power unit upgrade at the following round in Belgium, adding another layer of development to a car that remains far from settled. The phased introduction of improvements reflects Aston Martin's attempt to claw back ground incrementally rather than through a single transformative step. Whether Newey's aero revisions can unlock sufficient laptime before the engine upgrade arrives will determine how competitive the package proves in Hungary.

Expectations remain muted

Krack resisted setting performance targets for the Hungaroring, emphasising the need to validate the package before assessing its competitive value. "I think we need to be careful with our expectations. We're quite far behind the leaders, but also the midfield. So I think we need to get the car on track properly in Hungary. First we need to check if we have everything in order. Because the schedules are tight, we mustn't forget that, and then we'll see where we stand," he said.

The Hungarian Grand Prix will serve as the first public test of whether Newey's influence can reverse Aston Martin's decline. If the upgrade delivers measurable gains without incident, the team can approach the summer break with renewed confidence. If either driver crashes, or the parts fail to arrive, Aston Martin's season risks extending further into crisis.