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What Red Bull staff value most about Verstappen might surprise you

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What Red Bull staff value most about Verstappen might surprise you

Max Verstappen leaves a lasting impression on Red Bull staff not through his four world championships, but through a quality the public rarely sees. Former Red Bull mechanic Calum Nicholas, who worked alongside Verstappen for years, has revealed that the Dutchman's genuine interest in the lives of his colleagues defines his standing within the team more than any on-track achievement. For a global audience accustomed to seeing Verstappen's combative media persona, the insight offers a counterweight to the public image.

Verstappen has repeatedly described Red Bull as a second family. The team has lost numerous key personnel in recent years, yet departing figures have consistently praised the Limburg native. While he demands excellence from those around him, his impact behind closed doors operates on a different level entirely.

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The garage ritual that defines Verstappen's approach

Nicholas, now a Red Bull ambassador, described a routine that plays out at the start of every race weekend. Speaking on the reWORKING podcast, he explained what happens when Verstappen walks into the garage while mechanics are building the car. "He doesn't ask how the work is going or how the car is looking," Nicholas said. "Instead, he asks how you are doing."

The former mechanic characterised this personal attention as invaluable. "He asks about your family, how your kids are doing at school, whether you've had enough sleep, how you're coping with the time difference. He's first and foremost a human being," Nicholas added. That distinction matters in a paddock environment where technical performance often overshadows interpersonal dynamics.

Why the public perception remains incomplete

Verstappen's media appearances frequently generate headlines for their bluntness. His willingness to criticise team decisions or challenge stewards' rulings has become a defining characteristic of his public profile. Yet Nicholas argues that this visible side obscures what garage staff experience daily. "You don't see that from the outside, of course," he said. "That's why he doesn't get enough recognition for it. But for the people working with him in the garage, that might be the quality they appreciate most about him."

The testimony carries weight given Nicholas's tenure at Red Bull and his proximity to Verstappen during multiple championship campaigns. His account aligns with broader patterns within the team, where personnel turnover has been significant but criticism of Verstappen himself remains conspicuously absent. The disconnect between public combativeness and private empathy suggests a strategic compartmentalisation that serves both Verstappen's competitive needs and his standing within the organisation.

For a driver whose contract runs through 2028 amid persistent speculation about his long-term future, maintaining internal loyalty may prove as crucial as lap time. Nicholas's remarks underscore that Verstappen's value to Red Bull extends beyond telemetry data, and that his influence within the team rests on foundations the cameras do not capture.

F1 News Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing

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NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
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  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
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