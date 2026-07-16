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Ralf Schumacher explains why Norris still isn't Verstappen's equal

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Ralf Schumacher explains why Norris still isn't Verstappen's equal

Ralf Schumacher has claimed Lando Norris does not belong in the same tier as Max Verstappen, despite the McLaren driver winning his first world championship last season. The former F1 driver argues Norris has failed to establish clear superiority over teammate Oscar Piastri, a gap that matters now the Briton sits fifth in the 2026 standings after nine rounds.

Norris reversed a deficit to Piastri across 2025 to claim the title, but the follow-up campaign has exposed fragility at McLaren. Both drivers have struggled for consistency, and Schumacher believes that parity itself is the problem. Speaking on Sky Germany's Backstage Boxengasse podcast, he framed the issue as one of structural dominance, not isolated results.

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"If you are not consistently, clearly faster than your teammate, you have to ask yourself whether you really belong to the absolute top," Schumacher said. "With Piastri, I see a very different driver than last year. For whatever reason, he has lost part of his sharpness. And precisely because of that, I think he and Norris look too similar right now."

The Verstappen benchmark

Schumacher's assessment rests on a comparison with Verstappen, who has routinely outperformed teammates across machinery and across seasons. The Dutchman's ability to extract results regardless of car performance remains, in Schumacher's view, the dividing line between elite and exceptional.

"Norris is without doubt a fantastic driver. He became world champion and, on top of that, he is a great personality," Schumacher continued. "But do I put him on the same level as Verstappen? No, I don't. Max simply makes the difference, regardless of the car he is driving."

Market value and team impact

The distinction carries real-world consequences. Verstappen's perceived value, both in salary negotiations and driver market leverage, stems from his capacity to elevate a team beyond its baseline competitiveness. Schumacher pointed to that as the reason top teams continue to pursue the Dutchman despite his Red Bull contract running through 2028.

"That is why he earns so much and can basically go to any top team," Schumacher said. "He is someone who lifts a team to a higher level and can win races that others probably would not win."

Norris and the 2026 reality

Norris entered this season as defending champion, but McLaren's form has dipped. Fifth in the standings after nine races represents a significant step back from the momentum that carried him to the 2025 crown. Piastri, meanwhile, has also failed to replicate his late-2024 form, raising questions about whether McLaren's development direction has stalled or whether the driver pairing lacks the edge to maximise marginal machinery.

Schumacher's framing suggests the problem is both. A top-tier driver, in his view, would create separation even when the car is difficult. Verstappen has done that repeatedly, most notably during Red Bull's mid-season struggles in 2024 and 2025. Norris, by contrast, has won a title but not yet demonstrated the ability to carry a team through adversity in the way Verstappen has.

The challenge for Norris is no longer proving he can win. He has done that. The question now is whether he can impose himself on a season, a teammate, and a championship fight with the consistency that defines the sport's very best. Schumacher's verdict is clear: that separation has not yet materialised.

F1 News Max Verstappen Lando Norris Ralf Schumacher McLaren Red Bull Racing

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World Championship standings 2026

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
333
2
Ferrari
255
3
McLaren
179
4
Red Bull Racing
128
5
Alpine F1
63
6
Racing Bulls
56
7
Haas F1
21
8
Williams
11
9
Audi
6
10
Aston Martin
1
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Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
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Spain
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Bahrain
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Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
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Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
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Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
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Gilles Villeneuve
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Austria
Red Bull Ring
3 - Jul 5
United Kingdom
Silverstone
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Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
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Canada Gilles Villeneuve
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Monaco Monte Carlo
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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Austria Red Bull Ring
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United Kingdom Silverstone
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Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Country Netherlands
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), Netherlands
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
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McLaren
McLaren
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