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Carlos Sainz reveals he's "angry and very concerned" at Williams

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Carlos Sainz reveals he's "angry and very concerned" at Williams

Carlos Sainz has openly questioned Williams' development trajectory after the British Grand Prix, where a strong opening phase collapsed into a 12th-place finish and a sobering assessment of the FW48's competitiveness. The four-time Grand Prix winner told Marca he is both disappointed and concerned that the team is failing to keep pace with rivals, marking a rare moment of public frustration from a driver who joined Williams with eyes wide open about the scale of the rebuild.

Sainz made clear this is not about impatience, but about trajectory. He knows multi-year projects take time. What troubles him is the absence of measurable progress at a circuit where Williams brought updates specifically intended to deliver a step forward. The reality at Silverstone was that those updates failed to materialise any meaningful gain, and the gap to the midfield appears to be widening rather than closing.

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Strong start undermined by lack of race pace

Sainz's opening lap at Silverstone was among his best of the season. He gained positions aggressively and successfully picked off the cars he believed Williams could realistically hold behind. For a few laps, points looked possible. Then the illusion dissolved. "I spent the entire race defending, constantly looking in my mirrors and managing my battery strategically just to keep cars behind me," Sainz told Marca. "Eventually you get overtaken anyway, and that's incredibly frustrating."

The Spaniard was candid about what the race exposed. Williams did not have the pace to sustain any advantage gained through racecraft or a clean first lap. The FW48 was simply too slow, and no amount of defensive driving could mask that fundamental deficit. Sainz admitted the reality was harsh: the speed required to hold position in the midfield was not there.

Development stagnation raising alarm

What has shifted Sainz's tone from patient to concerned is the lack of aerodynamic development. Williams arrived at Silverstone with upgrades, yet Sainz said the team failed to take the expected step forward. Worse still, he now believes Williams is standing still while everyone else is moving. "This is the first time I genuinely feel our car is not developing," he said. "Other teams keep improving, while we're making barely any progress aerodynamically. That gap is starting to grow."

For a driver of Sainz's calibre, who left Ferrari for a project he described as a long-term investment, this is a significant moment. He has been measured in his public assessments since joining Williams, but the Silverstone weekend appears to have crystallised a deeper worry about whether the team has the infrastructure and processes in place to close the gap to the midfield within a reasonable timeframe. Sainz confirmed the team will return to the factory, analyse data in the simulator, and continue working hard, but he was explicit: the situation needs to be turned around quickly.

Career implications and the midfield reality

Sainz is 29, in what should be the peak years of his career, and currently driving a car that cannot compete for points on merit. He accepted the Williams seat knowing it would be a rebuild, but the contract he signed was based on the assumption of steady, visible progress. If that progress stalls, the calculus changes. Williams is not just fighting for constructor's points; it is fighting to prove to Sainz that the trajectory is still upward, even if the timeline is longer than hoped.

The coming races will test whether Williams can respond with tangible improvements or whether Sainz's concerns deepen further. His comments after Silverstone were not a threat, but they were a warning. Patience has limits, even for a driver who understands the realities of a team rebuilding from the back of the grid.

F1 News Carlos Sainz Jr Williams

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Driver profile

ES Carlos Sainz jr 55
  • Team Williams
  • Points 1,343
  • Podiums 29
  • Grand Prix 239
  • Country ES
  • Date of b. Sep 1 1994 (31)
  • Place of b. Madrid, ES
  • Weight 66 kg
  • Length 1.78 m
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Williams
Williams
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