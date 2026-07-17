Max Verstappen says he recognised Andrea Kimi Antonelli's exceptional ability years before the Italian joined Formula 1, identifying him as one of the standout talents during his karting career. Speaking ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix, the Red Bull driver praised Antonelli's rapid adaptation to the sport's top tier, where the Mercedes rookie has won five of the opening nine races and leads the championship by 25 points over teammate George Russell. Verstappen's endorsement carries weight: widely regarded as one of the finest drivers of his generation, his early assessment now looks prescient.

Early signs in junior categories

Verstappen pointed to specific qualities that marked Antonelli out from his peers before he reached single-seaters. "When Antonelli was still karting, you could already see he was one of the most striking talents," Verstappen told the pre-race press conference at Spa-Francorchamps. "What was impressive to me is that you always need a few races in a geared class to learn how to use the gears properly."

Antonelli's immediate speed after stepping up was what caught Verstappen's attention. "He held his own against the big names and was that fast," the Dutchman said. That ability to compete immediately, without the usual acclimatisation period, suggested a driver who processed information and adapted at a higher rate than most. For Verstappen, who followed a similarly accelerated trajectory through junior categories, the pattern was familiar.

Form vindicated Mercedes' faith

Antonelli's promotion to Mercedes came despite a turbulent Formula 2 campaign in which he failed to challenge for the title. Critics questioned whether he was ready for the step, but Mercedes opted for potential over results. Verstappen says the doubts were misplaced. "For me, it was never in question that he would make the jump and be consistently competitive," he said. "Your debut season can be quite tough, but right now he's doing brilliantly."

The championship lead after nine races has silenced much of that scepticism. Antonelli has not only matched Russell, a race winner and established Mercedes frontrunner, but surpassed him in both victories and points. His performances have also shifted the dynamic within the team, where Russell had been expected to assume clear leadership following Lewis Hamilton's departure to Ferrari.

Verstappen's broader judgment on talent

Verstappen's willingness to back Antonelli publicly reflects his broader approach to evaluating drivers. He has consistently argued that raw speed and racecraft in junior categories matter more than championship results, particularly when judging readiness for F1. Antonelli's trajectory supports that view: his karting record was exceptional, his single-seater apprenticeship brief and uneven, yet his transition to F1 has been among the most assured in recent seasons. Whether he can sustain this form across a full campaign remains the question, but Verstappen clearly believes the fundamentals are in place. His early spotting of Antonelli's talent now looks like one more example of his ability to read the sport beyond surface-level results.