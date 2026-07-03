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Sainz wants grid penalties for qualifying crashes after Verstappen incident

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Sainz wants grid penalties for qualifying crashes after Verstappen incident

Carlos Sainz has called on the FIA to introduce automatic grid penalties for drivers who cause yellow or red flags in qualifying, citing the confusion that followed Max Verstappen's crash during the final moments of qualifying at the Red Bull Ring. The Williams driver, also co-chair of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association, argued that the current regulations create both safety risks and competitive distortions that demand urgent attention.

Verstappen crashed heavily in the penultimate corner during the dying seconds of qualifying in Austria. Only a single yellow flag was initially displayed, allowing George Russell to complete his lap and claim pole position. The incident sparked immediate debate over whether double yellows should have been deployed and whether the scenario exposed a loophole in the sporting code that teams and drivers are aware of but reluctant to discuss publicly.

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Speaking at Silverstone, Sainz praised Russell's execution within the rulebook but questioned the underlying framework. "The way George handled it was perfect within what the rules allow, and he fully deserved pole because he exploited the rest perfectly," Sainz said. "But in my opinion, it should never have been allowed to complete the lap, or to even attempt a fast lap in such a dangerous situation."

The Monaco problem

Sainz then outlined the inverse scenario, one that exposes the strategic incentive built into the current system. "On the other hand, imagine Max had been on pole after the first run, then caused a crash and a red flag comes out so nobody can improve their time. That would be unfair to George, Antonelli and the rest. The guy on pole doesn't give us the chance to improve our lap times."

He was candid about how drivers think. "It's typical for Monaco, for example. Last year I could have done it myself in Baku when I was at the top and first out of the pits for the final run. I thought then: 'If I crash now, I'm on pole.' So we all have those kinds of thoughts, we all think about it sometimes, and we all know how the regulations work."

Three-place penalty proposal

Sainz's proposed solution is straightforward. "That's exactly why I think anyone who causes a yellow or red flag in qualifying should get a three-place penalty. That way you're at least punished and discouraged from driving full speed into something."

He was quick to clarify that Verstappen's crash in Austria did not fit the profile of deliberate manipulation. "In Max's crash, that wasn't the case, because Max was in P3 at that moment. He clearly crashed due to a rear wing problem. But I do think we need to find some kind of solution for this. My only idea is that if you cause a yellow or red, you should get some kind of penalty for it."

Career stakes for Sainz

The intervention is notable coming from Sainz, now at Williams and attempting to rebuild his career trajectory after being replaced at Ferrari. His role as GPDA co-chair gives him a platform to shape regulatory discussions, and this is one of the more specific proposals to emerge from a driver in recent months. Whether the FIA takes it seriously will depend on how many other drivers share his view, and whether team principals see the current ambiguity as a problem worth solving or a competitive variable worth preserving.

Russell's pole in Austria, achieved legally but in circumstances many felt were unsafe, has reopened a debate that flares up intermittently at street circuits. Sainz's suggestion would close the loophole, but it would also introduce a blanket punishment that makes no distinction between mechanical failure and driver error. The FIA has yet to respond publicly to the proposal.

F1 News Max Verstappen Carlos Sainz Jr Williams Red Bull Racing

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NL Max Verstappen 33
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  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
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