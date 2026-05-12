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Russell Is Not Worried About Antonelli: "Momentum Changes Constantly in a Championship"

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Russell Is Not Worried About Antonelli: "Momentum Changes Constantly in a Championship"

George Russell is 20 points behind Kimi Antonelli after four races and watching his teammate win three in a row. He is also, by his own account, almost entirely unconcerned about it. 

Focus on Winning, Not the Gap 

Russell made his position clear to Sky Sports this week. "It is clear that Kimi is in a good flow right now and the momentum is with him. But I have been through enough championships to know how quickly that kind of thing can change during a season." The argument is not that Antonelli is beatable because he is weak. It is that eighteen races is a long time in Formula 1 and the narrative of a season rarely ends where the first four weekends suggest it will. 

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He was equally direct about where his attention is actually going. "If I am honest, I am not even thinking about it right now. My focus is completely on winning races again and getting back to the top step of the podium." A driver who can genuinely switch off from a 20-point deficit and focus on the next race rather than the standings is a driver who has been in title fights before. Russell won his first in 2025 and the experience of managing a long campaign appears to have given him a frame of reference that Antonelli does not yet have. 

Miami Was the Anomaly 

Russell was clear that he does not see Miami as representative of the real balance between him and Antonelli. "In the first three races we absolutely had the speed to win. But this weekend we simply did not have that pace." He did not offer a detailed technical explanation, but the implication is that Mercedes did not bring their full update package to Miami by design, and that Canada with the new parts should be a different conversation. "Sometimes everything falls your way and sometimes not. That is just how Formula 1 works."

F1 News George Russell Mercedes

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Driver profile

GB George Russell 63
  • Team Mercedes
  • Points 1,112
  • Podiums 26
  • Grand Prix 156
  • Country GB
  • Date of b. Feb 15 1998 (28)
  • Place of b. King's Lynn, GB
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.85 m
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