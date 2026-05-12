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Hamilton Retirement Rumours Knocked Down: He Is Staying at Ferrari

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Hamilton Retirement Rumours Knocked Down: He Is Staying at Ferrari

Reports circulating on social media this week suggested Lewis Hamilton was planning to announce his retirement at the British Grand Prix in Silverstone. Those reports were wrong, and sources close to the situation have now pushed back against them firmly. 

Where the Story Came From 

The speculation appears to have originated from analysis pieces and opinion content that were misread or misrepresented as confirmed news. Several posts suggested Hamilton would use his home race as the occasion for a retirement announcement. The distinction between prediction and confirmed fact was lost in the sharing, creating the impression that a decision had already been made. 

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No such decision has been made. Neither Hamilton himself nor anyone from his team or Ferrari has indicated that a retirement announcement is imminent or planned for Silverstone. 

Hamilton Has Every Reason to Continue

The context of Hamilton's 2026 season makes the retirement story even harder to sustain. After a 2025 campaign without a single podium, his first at Ferrari, he is now performing at a meaningfully higher level. The SF-26 suits him better than last year's car, he took his first Ferrari podium in China, and the team is within touching distance of the front-running pace at most circuits. 

A driver who has been working toward an eighth world championship since the day he signed for Ferrari is not likely to walk away in the middle of a season where the car is improving and the title is theoretically still within reach. Until there is a formal statement from Hamilton or Ferrari, the retirement story should be treated as what it is: speculation that moved faster than the facts behind it. 

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Driver profile

GB Lewis Hamilton 44
  • Team Ferrari
  • Points 3,582
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  • Grand Prix 236
  • Country GB
  • Date of b. Jan 7 1985 (41)
  • Place of b. Tewin, GB
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.74 m
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