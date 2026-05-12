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Hadjar Confident: "Next Year We Will Win Races With Red Bull"

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Hadjar Confident: "Next Year We Will Win Races With Red Bull"

Isack Hadjar has had a difficult start to his Formula 1 career in terms of results, but his belief in where Red Bull are heading has not dimmed. The young Frenchman is already looking ahead to 2027 and speaking with the kind of certainty that suggests the team's internal confidence is higher than the current standings imply. 

Miami Was a Step Forward 

The first significant update package arrived in Miami and produced the clearest evidence yet that Red Bull's development programme is working. Verstappen qualified second and was genuinely competitive with the front-running teams across the weekend. The contrast with the first three rounds, where he was running a second or more off the pace, was stark.

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Hadjar had a difficult Miami weekend personally, but watched his teammate's performance with interest. 

2027 Is the Target 

Hadjar's long-term read was delivered with conviction. "By early 2027 I think we will be in a much stronger position and will have made enormous progress with the car." He went further. "Next season we should be starting with a car capable of winning races. And I expect to simply be part of that." 

The confidence in the team's trajectory is not blind optimism. Red Bull have consistently been the best-resourced team in Formula 1 across the past decade and a half, and their development pace historically accelerates as a season progresses once the initial direction is confirmed. The 2026 car arrived with specific problems related to weight, setup sensitivity, and the new Ford power unit. All three are being addressed progressively. If Hadjar's timeline is right, Canada and the races beyond it should show continued improvement, with 2027 bringing the car he believes he and Verstappen will be able to fight at the front with consistently. 

F1 News Isack Hadjar Red Bull Racing

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Spain
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Bahrain
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Australia
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Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

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Grand Prix & Circuit
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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
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Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
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United States of America Miami International Autodrome
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Canada Gilles Villeneuve
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Driver profile

FR Isack Hadjar 6
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 55
  • Podiums 1
  • Grand Prix 28
  • Country FR
  • Date of b. Sep 28 2004 (21)
  • Place of b. Parijs, FR
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 0 m
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Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
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