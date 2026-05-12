Isack Hadjar has had a difficult start to his Formula 1 career in terms of results, but his belief in where Red Bull are heading has not dimmed. The young Frenchman is already looking ahead to 2027 and speaking with the kind of certainty that suggests the team's internal confidence is higher than the current standings imply.

Miami Was a Step Forward

The first significant update package arrived in Miami and produced the clearest evidence yet that Red Bull's development programme is working. Verstappen qualified second and was genuinely competitive with the front-running teams across the weekend. The contrast with the first three rounds, where he was running a second or more off the pace, was stark.

Hadjar had a difficult Miami weekend personally, but watched his teammate's performance with interest.

2027 Is the Target

Hadjar's long-term read was delivered with conviction. "By early 2027 I think we will be in a much stronger position and will have made enormous progress with the car." He went further. "Next season we should be starting with a car capable of winning races. And I expect to simply be part of that."

The confidence in the team's trajectory is not blind optimism. Red Bull have consistently been the best-resourced team in Formula 1 across the past decade and a half, and their development pace historically accelerates as a season progresses once the initial direction is confirmed. The 2026 car arrived with specific problems related to weight, setup sensitivity, and the new Ford power unit. All three are being addressed progressively. If Hadjar's timeline is right, Canada and the races beyond it should show continued improvement, with 2027 bringing the car he believes he and Verstappen will be able to fight at the front with consistently.