Williams team principal James Vowles has revealed that while the technical solutions to fix the overweight FW48 are already in his "inbox," the sport's budget cap prevents him from implementing them immediately. The car is reportedly over 20 kilograms too heavy, a significant deficit that hampered their performance during the Australian and Chinese rounds.

Trapped by financial regulations

Vowles explained that if Formula 1 still operated without a spending limit, the team could have manufactured and installed the lighter components within a few weeks. However, under the current rules, Williams must take a more gradual approach, introducing lighter parts through planned upgrades and replacing older components as they reach the end of their lifecycle.

"It is actually not complicated at all to bring the weight down," Vowles noted. "All the steps we need to take for that are already ready with the engineers." The strategy is now to find small gains across the entire car rather than relying on a single major overhaul, ensuring the team remains financially compliant while clawing back lap time.

Alex Albon remains determined

Driver Alex Albon confirmed that the factory is working "day and night" on an aggressive recovery plan. Albon highlighted that weight reduction is one of the most effective ways to find performance, as the numbers clearly show the potential time gain. For Williams, the 2026 season has become a race against both the scales and the spreadsheet as they fight to return to the top five in the constructors' standings.