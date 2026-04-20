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Sargeant Breaks Silence After F1 Exit: "Honestly, I Could Not Care Less"

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Sargeant Breaks Silence After F1 Exit: "Honestly, I Could Not Care Less"

Logan Sargeant has been quiet since losing his Williams seat at the end of 2024. Now he is back racing in the World Endurance Championship with Ford, and his feelings about the sport he left behind are more detached than most people would expect. 

A Break Before the Comeback 

Sargeant spoke to Motorsport.com about the period between his Formula 1 exit and his WEC debut. "First of all I took a break. At the end of 2024 I did an IndyCar test, an LMP2 test, and then I took some more time off. I played golf, spent time in Florida, just spent some time with friends and family." It reads like the schedule of someone who needed to decompress before deciding what came next, which is probably accurate given how his time at Williams ended. 

The switch to endurance racing in a GT car has required a genuine adjustment. "It is considerably heavier, a completely different driving style, so I feel like it is getting better for me. It is not yet completely natural in terms of how I drive, but it is a good challenge nonetheless." 

No Nostalgia for Formula 1 

The most striking part of Sargeant's interview was his total absence of sentiment about the series he spent three years trying to stay in. "No, I have become very detached from Formula 1, I think that is the right word. Honestly, I really do not care. Eventually I had had enough of it, after seeing how some teams operated. So yes, I was just glad to move across to endurance racing, a more enjoyable and relaxed atmosphere where everyone is working towards the same goal." 

His career statistics at Williams were difficult: one point from 36 races, and consistently outqualified and outraced by teammate Alex Albon. He never found a way to close that gap, and the way the seat was eventually taken from him clearly left a mark. 

He is not looking back, and has no plans to stop racing any time soon. "It is absolutely a fantastic championship to be competing in at the highest level of endurance racing, probably the highest level in the world. It is an honour to race in the top class at Le Mans. So it is certainly something I want to do for a while." 

F1 News Logan Sargeant Williams

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Driver profile

US Logan Sargeant -
  • Team -
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  • Country US
  • Date of b. Dec 31 2000 (25)
  • Place of b. Florida, United States, US
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.81 m
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