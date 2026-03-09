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James Vowles reportedly under pressure at Williams after poor start

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James Vowles reportedly under pressure at Williams after poor start

James Vowles may be facing an uncertain future as the team principal of Williams following a difficult pre-season and a lackluster performance in Australia. Despite the notable progress made since his appointment in 2023, rumors are circulating that the team's ambitious American investors are growing increasingly impatient with the current lack of competitive results. 

Falling short of high expectations 

Under Vowles’ leadership, Williams saw a significant resurgence last year, finishing an impressive fifth in the constructors' standings—a result that included two podiums for Carlos Sainz. However, the start of the 2026 campaign has been plagued by a series of setbacks, including a missed shakedown in Barcelona and an overweight car that has struggled for balance. 

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The Australian Grand Prix did little to alleviate the pressure, with Alexander Albon qualifying only 15th and Sainz failing to even set a time in qualifying. In the race, Albon finished 12th while Sainz trailed in 15th. German journalist Ralf Bach noted that the pressure is mounting and that Vowles might be the first team principal to face the axe this season. 

The "curse" of previous success 

Bach argued that Williams' own success in 2024 has become a burden, as the investors now judge Vowles against that high benchmark rather than the team's long-term recovery. "If they miss the first test and the car is too heavy, while others' are not, someone has to take responsibility," Bach said. 

"It's a curse to do something good. You become fifth and then you are judged on that," Bach added. With the ambitious owners of Williams closely watching every move, Vowles will likely need to show immediate technical and sporting progress in the coming rounds to secure his position and prove the team is still on the right trajectory.

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Spain
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Bahrain
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Shanghai International Circuit
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Circuit Suzuka
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Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
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Driver profile

GB James Vowles -
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  • Grand Prix -
  • Country GB
  • Date of b. Jun 20 1979 (46)
  • Place of b. Felbridge, West Sussex, GB
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 0 m
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