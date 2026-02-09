user icon
Sergio Pérez on the "Total Reset" and the Cadillac Advantage

For Sergio "Checo" Pérez, the 2026 season isn't just a new year—it’s a complete rebirth of the sport. After being forced out of Red Bull Racing and spending a year on the sidelines, the Mexican veteran has returned to the grid with a unique perspective on the most significant regulatory shift in over a decade. Pérez views the introduction of active aerodynamics and the new technical voorschriften as a "total reset" that levels the playing field for everyone. 

A Historic Shift 

In his fourteen years in the sport, Pérez claims he has never seen a change this radical. "It’s complete," he said when asked how much the driving experience has changed. "These are rules that completely turn Formula 1 as we knew it on its head, both for the fans and the drivers." He described it as a "historic change" and perhaps the largest he has ever encountered in his long career. 

This reset is exactly why Pérez believes his sabbatical was actually a blessing in disguise. He used his time away to dive deep into the new regulations, arriving at his new team with a theoretical understanding that few active drivers could match. He believes his vast experience with different car generations will be a "decisive factor" in helping a new project find its footing. 

The Cadillac Strategy 

Pérez is particularly optimistic about the approach taken by Cadillac. The new entry has opted to start its journey using Ferrari customer engines while delaying the introduction of its own proprietary power unit. This strategy allowed the team to hit the ground running during the shakedown in Barcelona. "We were the first team to test with that Ferrari engine, so we could immediately give feedback on the first problems," Pérez noted.

