Sergio Pérez has once again voiced his frustrations regarding his time at Red Bull Racing, claiming that leaving the team was the "best thing" that could have happened to his career. The Mexican driver, who spent four seasons alongside Max Verstappen, reflected on his tenure with mixed emotions, ultimately alleging that the team’s internal culture made it impossible for any teammate to truly succeed alongside the Dutch superstar.

The Struggle for Importance

Pérez claimed that during his final seasons at Red Bull, he often felt like he was "the problem," as his performance plummeted once McLaren moved ahead in the developmental race in 2024. He stated that it quickly became clear that the entire organization was centered around Verstappen, leaving him feeling undervalued and unsupported. Pérez noted that the subsequent struggles of Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda in the same seat only served to validate his feelings that the environment was exceptionally difficult to navigate.

Despite the konstrukteurstitels they won together in 2021 and 2022, Pérez believes the move away from Milton Keynes has provided him with a much-needed mental reset. He expressed relief at no longer being under the constant scrutiny that comes with being Verstappen's teammate, describing his exit as a necessary step for his personal happiness and professional longevity.

A Fresh Start with Cadillac

After a year away from the grid, Pérez is set to return to Formula 1 with the debutant Cadillac team. Partnered with Valtteri Bottas, the Mexican veteran is eager to prove that he can still perform at a high level when given a different team environment. Pérez hopes to use his extensive experience to help the American team establish itself in the paddock, finally moving past the shadow of his time at Red Bull.