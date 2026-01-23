user icon
Sergio Pérez Hits Out at Red Bull After Departure

Sergio Pérez Hits Out at Red Bull After Departure

Sergio Pérez has once again voiced his frustrations regarding his time at Red Bull Racing, claiming that leaving the team was the "best thing" that could have happened to his career. The Mexican driver, who spent four seasons alongside Max Verstappen, reflected on his tenure with mixed emotions, ultimately alleging that the team’s internal culture made it impossible for any teammate to truly succeed alongside the Dutch superstar. 

The Struggle for Importance 

Pérez claimed that during his final seasons at Red Bull, he often felt like he was "the problem," as his performance plummeted once McLaren moved ahead in the developmental race in 2024. He stated that it quickly became clear that the entire organization was centered around Verstappen, leaving him feeling undervalued and unsupported. Pérez noted that the subsequent struggles of Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda in the same seat only served to validate his feelings that the environment was exceptionally difficult to navigate. 

Despite the konstrukteurstitels they won together in 2021 and 2022, Pérez believes the move away from Milton Keynes has provided him with a much-needed mental reset. He expressed relief at no longer being under the constant scrutiny that comes with being Verstappen's teammate, describing his exit as a necessary step for his personal happiness and professional longevity. 

A Fresh Start with Cadillac 

After a year away from the grid, Pérez is set to return to Formula 1 with the debutant Cadillac team. Partnered with Valtteri Bottas, the Mexican veteran is eager to prove that he can still perform at a high level when given a different team environment. Pérez hopes to use his extensive experience to help the American team establish itself in the paddock, finally moving past the shadow of his time at Red Bull.

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
833
2
Mercedes
469
3
Red Bull Racing
451
4
Ferrari
398
5
Williams
137
6
Racing Bulls
92
7
Aston Martin
89
8
Haas F1
79
9
Sauber
70
10
Alpine F1
22
Show full world champion standings

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16 2025
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23 2025
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6 2025
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13 2025
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20 2025
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4 2025
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18 2025
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25 2025
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1 2025
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15 2025
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29 2025
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6 2025
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27 2025
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3 2025
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31 2025
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7 2025
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21 2025
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5 2025
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19 2025
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26 2025
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9 2025
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23 2025
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30 2025
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7 2025
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

