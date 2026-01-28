user icon
Sergio Pérez Welcomes Cadillac’s Early "Problems"

Sergio Pérez Welcomes Cadillac's Early "Problems"

Sergio Pérez’s return to Formula 1 with the debutant Cadillac team didn't go entirely according to plan, but the Mexican veteran insists that early struggles are actually "good news." Celebrating his 36th birthday at the track, Pérez completed just 11 laps on the first day of testing in Barcelona, finishing nearly eight seconds off the pace. However, rather than being discouraged, he viewed the reliability issues as a necessary part of the team's maturation process. 

Teething Troubles for the New Entry 

Cadillac faces a steeper learning curve than any other team on the grid. As a brand-new entry joining during a massive regulation overhaul, they are fighting on two fronts: learning the sport and learning the new rules. Pérez, who brings a wealth of experience from his time at Red Bull, Racing Point, and McLaren, understands that reliability gremlins are inevitable. He argued that it is far better to encounter these failures now, during a private test, than to have them ruin a race weekend in Melbourne. 

"You want all the problems to come now," Pérez explained to reporters. By identifying the weak points in the systems immediately, the engineers can work on fixes before the season begins in earnest. The limited running was frustrating, but the fact that the car ran at all is a milestone for the American outfit. 

A Point to Prove

Pérez returns to the grid with a chip on his shoulder following his dismissal from Red Bull. His motivation to succeed with Cadillac is fueled by a desire to prove his critics wrong. While the lap times in Barcelona were slow, the focus remains on gathering data and building a foundation. With Valtteri Bottas alongside him, Pérez is confident that once the "teething problems" are resolved, Cadillac will be able to develop rapidly. For now, every breakdown is just another lesson learned on the road to competitiveness.

