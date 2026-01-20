user icon
icon

Helmut Marko Reflects on the "Mistake" of Signing Pérez

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Helmut Marko Reflects on the "Mistake" of Signing Pérez

Helmut Marko has never been one to mince words, and his recent reflections on the tenure of Sergio Pérez at Red Bull Racing are no exception. The veteran Austrian recently suggested that the team might have made a strategic error when they chose to sign the Mexican driver for the 2021 season. Despite Pérez’s longevity with the squad and his role in helping Red Bull secure multiple championships, Marko admitted that his original preference was for another veteran driver who is currently enjoying a career resurgence. 

The Hülkenberg Alternative 

Back in late 2020, Red Bull was desperately searching for a driver who could provide stability and experience alongside Max Verstappen after both Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon struggled in the second seat. Marko revealed that negotiations with Nico Hülkenberg—who was then a reserve driver for Racing Point—were in a very advanced stage. However, the momentum shifted dramatically when Pérez claimed a sensational victory at the Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain. That single result captured the attention of the Red Bull board and ultimately secured the seat for Pérez. 

More about Helmut Marko Helmut Marko: The Story of Max Verstappen is Far from Over

Helmut Marko: The Story of Max Verstappen is Far from Over

Jan 21
 Helmut Marko Hits Back at Sergio Pérez Following Red Bull Criticism

Helmut Marko Hits Back at Sergio Pérez Following Red Bull Criticism

Jan 16

Marko now admits that he still wonders "what if" regarding Hülkenberg. He noted that the German driver has only become more refined with age, making fewer mistakes and demonstrating elite consistency. This form ultimately earned Hülkenberg a lucrative contract with the Audi-Sauber project. Marko praised Hülkenberg's recent podium finish at Silverstone and his performance levels, contrasting them with the eventual drop-off in form that Pérez experienced during the latter half of his Red Bull career. 

A Legacy of Mixed Results 

While Marko was critical, he did acknowledge that Pérez had his moments of brilliance, including five race wins and a vice-champion finish in 2023. However, the feeling within the Red Bull leadership seems to be that a more consistent performer like Hülkenberg might have been a better long-term fit for the team's internal dynamics. The decision to look outside the Red Bull junior program at the time was a major shift in philosophy, and Marko's comments suggest that the outcome wasn't exactly what he had envisioned. 

As Pérez moves on to a new project with Cadillac, the chapter on his Red Bull career is officially closed, but the "what could have been" narrative regarding Hülkenberg continues to linger. For Marko, the focus has now shifted to the next generation of talent, with Arvid Lindblad and Isack Hadjar stepping into the spotlight. Nevertheless, his candid admission serves as a fascinating insight into the high-stakes decision-making process that defines the Formula 1 driver market. 

F1 News Sergio Perez Helmut Marko Red Bull Racing Cadillac

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
833
2
Mercedes
469
3
Red Bull Racing
451
4
Ferrari
398
5
Williams
137
6
Racing Bulls
92
7
Aston Martin
89
8
Haas F1
79
9
Sauber
70
10
Alpine F1
22
Show full world champion standings

Test calendar

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16 2025
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23 2025
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6 2025
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13 2025
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20 2025
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4 2025
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18 2025
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25 2025
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1 2025
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15 2025
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29 2025
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6 2025
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27 2025
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3 2025
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31 2025
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7 2025
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21 2025
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5 2025
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19 2025
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26 2025
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9 2025
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23 2025
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30 2025
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7 2025
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
14 - Mar 16 2025
Australia Albert Park
21 - Mar 23 2025
China Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6 2025
Japan Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13 2025
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20 2025
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4 2025
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18 2025
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25 2025
Monaco Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1 2025
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15 2025
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29 2025
Austria Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6 2025
United Kingdom Silverstone
25 - Jul 27 2025
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3 2025
Hungary Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31 2025
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7 2025
Italy Monza
19 - Sep 21 2025
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5 2025
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19 2025
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26 2025
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9 2025
Brazil Interlagos
21 - Nov 23 2025
United States of America Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30 2025
Qatar Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7 2025
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Driver profile

MX Sergio Perez -
  • Team -
  • Points -
  • Podiums -
  • Grand Prix -
  • Country MX
  • Date of b. Jan 26 1990 (35)
  • Place of b. Guadalajara, MX
  • Weight 64 kg
  • Length 1.73 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
Show full profile
show sidebar