Helmut Marko has never been one to mince words, and his recent reflections on the tenure of Sergio Pérez at Red Bull Racing are no exception. The veteran Austrian recently suggested that the team might have made a strategic error when they chose to sign the Mexican driver for the 2021 season. Despite Pérez’s longevity with the squad and his role in helping Red Bull secure multiple championships, Marko admitted that his original preference was for another veteran driver who is currently enjoying a career resurgence.

The Hülkenberg Alternative

Back in late 2020, Red Bull was desperately searching for a driver who could provide stability and experience alongside Max Verstappen after both Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon struggled in the second seat. Marko revealed that negotiations with Nico Hülkenberg—who was then a reserve driver for Racing Point—were in a very advanced stage. However, the momentum shifted dramatically when Pérez claimed a sensational victory at the Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain. That single result captured the attention of the Red Bull board and ultimately secured the seat for Pérez.

Marko now admits that he still wonders "what if" regarding Hülkenberg. He noted that the German driver has only become more refined with age, making fewer mistakes and demonstrating elite consistency. This form ultimately earned Hülkenberg a lucrative contract with the Audi-Sauber project. Marko praised Hülkenberg's recent podium finish at Silverstone and his performance levels, contrasting them with the eventual drop-off in form that Pérez experienced during the latter half of his Red Bull career.

A Legacy of Mixed Results

While Marko was critical, he did acknowledge that Pérez had his moments of brilliance, including five race wins and a vice-champion finish in 2023. However, the feeling within the Red Bull leadership seems to be that a more consistent performer like Hülkenberg might have been a better long-term fit for the team's internal dynamics. The decision to look outside the Red Bull junior program at the time was a major shift in philosophy, and Marko's comments suggest that the outcome wasn't exactly what he had envisioned.

As Pérez moves on to a new project with Cadillac, the chapter on his Red Bull career is officially closed, but the "what could have been" narrative regarding Hülkenberg continues to linger. For Marko, the focus has now shifted to the next generation of talent, with Arvid Lindblad and Isack Hadjar stepping into the spotlight. Nevertheless, his candid admission serves as a fascinating insight into the high-stakes decision-making process that defines the Formula 1 driver market.